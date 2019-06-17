Technology Transformation Leader Petar Srejovic Joins GTreasury

GTreasury
has created two technology positions to support its continued growth,
hiring technology leader Petar Srejovic as Chief Technology Officer and
appointing Ashley Pater as Chief Product Officer. GTreasury, which
offers corporate treasury organizations a single SaaS
solution for integrated cash
and risk
capabilities, is on track to grow its subscription revenue by 30% in
2019.
“We are at an inflection point in our growth where each facet of
technology development and delivery requires its own, laser-like focus,”
says GTreasury Chief Executive Officer Renaat Ver Eecke. “With Ashley’s
deep knowledge of treasury’s requirements and Pete’s cross-industry
experience in developing digital platforms and the operational
frameworks to deliver those to market, we are ensuring our focus is
sharp and collaborative.”
“GTreasury has a phenomenal foundation of capabilities and really
understands the functional needs of its clients,” Srejovic says.
“Innovating with new technologies will continue to light up the offering
GTreasury has today and allow us to expand with new analytics and
insights. I’m looking forward to delivering on a seamless client
experience for corporate treasuries, globally.”
Srejovic has been driving technology
transformation and delivery at the world’s largest organizations for
nearly 20 years. Most recently, he was CTO at SHL, a spin-off from
Gartner Inc., where he was responsible for over 150 employees globally
within product engineering, technology delivery and technology
operations. Prior to joining SHL, he was the Global Head of Technology
at research firm Morningstar and began his career in consulting at KPMG
and Accenture before moving into analytics and technology at Nielsen.
“I’m excited for our clients and for the future of treasury as it
continues to deliver on the competitive advantages of evolving business
models,” Pater says. Pater is part of GTreasury’s founding family. She
has worked with clients and prospects over the last decade to inform
development from her positions in product, sales and marketing. As Chief
Product Officer, Pater oversees product vision and strategy, ensuring
that global teams are aligned with GTreasury’s business objectives.
To find out more about GTreasury, please visit www.GTreasury.com
or email Marketing@GTreasury.com.
About GTreasury
GTreasury is the leading innovator of integrated SaaS treasury and risk
management solutions for the digital treasury organization. Using
GTreasury’s modern technology platform, treasury organizations can
configure any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial
Instruments, Accounting, Banking, Risk Management, and Hedge Accounting,
in one, integrated SaaS solution. Having acquired Sydney-based Visual
Risk, GTreasury’s global footprint now spans North America, EMEA and
APAC, with headquarters in Chicago. GTreasury is backed by San
Francisco-based growth equity firm, Mainsail Partners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005748/en/