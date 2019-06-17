Technology Transformation Leader Petar Srejovic Joins GTreasury

SaaS TMS Bolsters Growth with New Tech Chiefs

GTreasury has created two technology positions to support its continued growth, hiring technology leader Petar Srejovic as Chief Technology Officer and appointing Ashley Pater as Chief Product Officer. GTreasury, which offers corporate treasury organizations a single SaaS solution for integrated cash and risk capabilities, is on track to grow its subscription revenue by 30% in 2019.

“We are at an inflection point in our growth where each facet of technology development and delivery requires its own, laser-like focus,” says GTreasury Chief Executive Officer Renaat Ver Eecke. “With Ashley’s deep knowledge of treasury’s requirements and Pete’s cross-industry experience in developing digital platforms and the operational frameworks to deliver those to market, we are ensuring our focus is sharp and collaborative.”

“GTreasury has a phenomenal foundation of capabilities and really understands the functional needs of its clients,” Srejovic says. “Innovating with new technologies will continue to light up the offering GTreasury has today and allow us to expand with new analytics and insights. I’m looking forward to delivering on a seamless client experience for corporate treasuries, globally.”

Srejovic has been driving technology transformation and delivery at the world’s largest organizations for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he was CTO at SHL, a spin-off from Gartner Inc., where he was responsible for over 150 employees globally within product engineering, technology delivery and technology operations. Prior to joining SHL, he was the Global Head of Technology at research firm Morningstar and began his career in consulting at KPMG and Accenture before moving into analytics and technology at Nielsen.

“I’m excited for our clients and for the future of treasury as it continues to deliver on the competitive advantages of evolving business models,” Pater says. Pater is part of GTreasury’s founding family. She has worked with clients and prospects over the last decade to inform development from her positions in product, sales and marketing. As Chief Product Officer, Pater oversees product vision and strategy, ensuring that global teams are aligned with GTreasury’s business objectives.

GTreasury is the leading innovator of integrated SaaS treasury and risk management solutions for the digital treasury organization. Using GTreasury’s modern technology platform, treasury organizations can configure any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Accounting, Banking, Risk Management, and Hedge Accounting, in one, integrated SaaS solution. Having acquired Sydney-based Visual Risk, GTreasury’s global footprint now spans North America, EMEA and APAC, with headquarters in Chicago. GTreasury is backed by San Francisco-based growth equity firm, Mainsail Partners.

