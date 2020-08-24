Technology leader Irvin Bishop, Jr. Named CIO of Black & Veatch

Digital strategist to accelerate infrastructure leader’s digital transformation effort to enhance customer experience and program execution

With an increasing focus on digital transformation, analytics, robust customer experience programs, and the acceleration of distributed projects, assets and workforces, Black & Veatch today announced Irvin Bishop, Jr. as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Bishop, a leader in digital automation and digital transformation strategies, will lead the Information Technology (IT) services team which provides the company’s global workforce with the tools and technologies needed to offer world-class solutions and services to clients.

“Irvin has a strong record of driving innovation to effectively implement digital transformation, improve the customer experience and deliver bottom line performance in emerging companies as well as within the world’s leading brands,” said Steve Edwards, CEO of Black & Veatch. “His focus on transformative technologies enabled some of the world’s most recognized brands to strengthen relationships with clients, partners and consumers, and will be critical to supporting Black & Veatch’s global growth strategies.”

Bishop is a proven innovator in the development and execution of client experience and digital transformation strategies. He brings a unique blend of technology and marketing expertise including demonstrated success in digital strategy development, social, mobile and web content programs and delivery. Bishop has successfully driven business performance and growth in both start-up and Fortune 50 corporate environments through digital strategies and omni-channel programs.

“There are few companies that have the global reach and experience in critical human infrastructure services as Black & Veatch,” said Bishop. “I look forward to immersing myself in the business, focusing on the customer, and collaborating with our business leaders and partners. This will be key to our success as we leverage digital to deliver a differentiated customer experience to help transform and grow the business.”

Previously, Bishop served as Executive Vice President, Digital & Strategic Planning at Young Living Essential Oils where he led a digital transformation of the company. During his tenure he led the digital automation program of the company’s global promotions capability while also boosting its product distributor toolset and social reputation. Prior to joining Young Living, he led award-winning innovation programs with well-known brands including the Coca-Cola Company and AT&T. As head of digital marketing IT for Coca-Cola, he led promotions for campaigns such as the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics and the Super Bowl.

Bishop earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Alabama A&M University and a Master of Science in Marketing from Georgia State University. He also holds Master’s Certifications in Project Management and Brand & Customer Management, as well as a Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification from the Project Management Institute.

