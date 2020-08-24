Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Technology leader Irvin Bishop, Jr. Named CIO of Black & Veatch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Digital strategist to accelerate infrastructure leader’s digital transformation effort to enhance customer experience and program execution

With an increasing focus on digital transformation, analytics, robust customer experience programs, and the acceleration of distributed projects, assets and workforces, Black & Veatch today announced Irvin Bishop, Jr. as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Bishop, a leader in digital automation and digital transformation strategies, will lead the Information Technology (IT) services team which provides the company’s global workforce with the tools and technologies needed to offer world-class solutions and services to clients.

“Irvin has a strong record of driving innovation to effectively implement digital transformation, improve the customer experience and deliver bottom line performance in emerging companies as well as within the world’s leading brands,” said Steve Edwards, CEO of Black & Veatch. “His focus on transformative technologies enabled some of the world’s most recognized brands to strengthen relationships with clients, partners and consumers, and will be critical to supporting Black & Veatch’s global growth strategies.”

Bishop is a proven innovator in the development and execution of client experience and digital transformation strategies. He brings a unique blend of technology and marketing expertise including demonstrated success in digital strategy development, social, mobile and web content programs and delivery. Bishop has successfully driven business performance and growth in both start-up and Fortune 50 corporate environments through digital strategies and omni-channel programs.

“There are few companies that have the global reach and experience in critical human infrastructure services as Black & Veatch,” said Bishop. “I look forward to immersing myself in the business, focusing on the customer, and collaborating with our business leaders and partners. This will be key to our success as we leverage digital to deliver a differentiated customer experience to help transform and grow the business.”

Previously, Bishop served as Executive Vice President, Digital & Strategic Planning at Young Living Essential Oils where he led a digital transformation of the company. During his tenure he led the digital automation program of the company’s global promotions capability while also boosting its product distributor toolset and social reputation. Prior to joining Young Living, he led award-winning innovation programs with well-known brands including the Coca-Cola Company and AT&T. As head of digital marketing IT for Coca-Cola, he led promotions for campaigns such as the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics and the Super Bowl.

Editors Notes:

  • Bishop earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Alabama A&M University and a Master of Science in Marketing from Georgia State University. He also holds Master’s Certifications in Project Management and Brand & Customer Management, as well as a Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification from the Project Management Institute.
  • Please click here for a high-resolution image of Irvin Bishop, Jr.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pANALYSIS ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 : Cooking Wine Market 2020-2024 | Demand For Cooking Wine In Food Industry to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:16pCORRECTING and REPLACING -- DNA Genetics Announces Launch of Premium Flower with Dr. Greenthumb
GL
01:15pMICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump over threatened U.S. ban, calling it an election ploy
RE
01:13pMEDPACE : The First Controlled Clinical Trial For A CRISPR Enhanced Bacteriophage Therapy
PU
01:13pSAAS ORIGIN STORIES : An Interview with Legendary CFO Steve Cakebread
PU
01:13pSIGGRAPH 2020 : Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit Unleashes Film Fidelity
PU
01:12pNEXTERA ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:10pCheck Point Software Partners with Harvard and MIT-founded edX to Deliver Free Online Courses, to Help Close Cyber-security Skills Gap | Check Point Software
AQ
01:10pCitation Growth Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
NE
01:09pFACEBOOK : to pay $125 million in back taxes to France
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3NESTLÉ S.A. : Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis
4PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group