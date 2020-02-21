Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Teck Resources adjusted profit slumps on lower coal sales volumes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:13am EST
FILE PHOTO: Teck Resources sign is on display during the company's annual general meeting in Vancouver

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a 75.6% slump in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Friday, hurt by lower sales volume of steelmaking coal.

On an adjusted basis, income fell to C$122 million ($92.11 million), or 0.22 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended on Dec.31, from C$500 million, or 0.87 Canadian cents per share, in the earlier year.

Teck, which mines copper and zinc, said its revenue fell about 18.2% to C$2.66 billion.

The company also said it took non-cash, impairment charges totaling C$999 million in the quarter, which included C$910 million related to its Fort Hills oil sands mining.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.68% 1635.03 Delayed Quote.6.14%
LME COPPER CASH -0.27% 5730 End-of-day quote.-7.06%
LME ZINC CASH -1.25% 2100 End-of-day quote.-8.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.78% 58.63 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
SILVER 0.69% 18.572 Delayed Quote.3.20%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -3.17% 17.09 Delayed Quote.-21.63%
WTI -0.19% 53.34 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02:52aAbsa Bank says virtual banking app used by almost 5 mln customers
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aCoronavirus Wreaks Havoc on Airlines -- WSJ
DJ
02:45aChina's ambitious 5G push heading into slow lane due to coronavirus disruptions
RE
02:28aOil falls 1% as spreading virus compounds concerns over demand hit
RE
02:16aOil falls 1% as spreading virus compounds concerns over demand hit
RE
02:13aTeck Resources adjusted profit slumps on lower coal sales volumes
RE
02:06aGlobal central bankers scour shopping malls, manufacturers for coronavirus playbook
RE
02:04aAsian funds seek a sheltered shore in U.S. assets
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
4T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : says virus to hit business in first half 2..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group