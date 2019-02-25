Tecore Delivers Open RAN Multi-RAT 2G/3G/4G/5G On A Common x86 Server

Tecore Networks, a global supplier of innovative mobile network
infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its CoreCell
product line to provide a compliant Open Radio Access Network (RAN)
platform that supports simultaneous operations of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G from
a common x86 based system or Cloud RAN. CoreCell is a comprehensive
product line of technology agnostic base station hardware solutions
built specifically for the challenge of network evolution in a
multi-technology environment. With the added benefit of integrated
multi-radio access technology (MRAT) support, Tecore delivers the
flexibility to leverage a common hardware package across all generations
of wireless. Delivering on the promise of xRAN architecture, the
CoreCell enables operators to deploy the next generation while still
supporting existing 2G and 3G services from the same platform.
With CoreCell
MRAT support, operators are able to reconfigure and reallocate
processing resources to match network requirements. Over time, network
resources can transition away from legacy 2G and 3G technologies into
next generation deployments, providing a soft landing for sun-setting
technologies and avoiding the issues presented with a flash cut from one
technology generation to another. The redeployment of spectrum resources
can transition from 2G and 3G support to expanded LTE channel bandwidth
or support of future deployments of 5G and NB-IoT. Rather than
traditional forklift upgrades, this change to the CoreCell are
implemented through network configuration changes and software upgrades.
“Rather than providing stovepipes of RAN technology, Tecore’s innovative
approach shifts away from the traditional industry approach and rises to
the challenge of xRAN architecture supporting all technologies from a
common hardware baseline that simplifies network evolution. Our team has
leveraged decades of multi-technology experience in core
network architectures and applied this innovation with CoreCell
specifically to provide a multi-technology environment for Radio Access
Networks”, said Jay Salkini – Founder and CEO of Tecore Networks. “The
methodology and design of our CoreCell-M
MRAT solution transforms operator’s abilities to reconfigure and
reallocate processing resources to match evolving network requirements.”
Tecore Networks CoreCell-M delivers the flexibility to leverage a common
hardware package across all generations of wireless with the added
benefit of integrated MRAT support including 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G.
Incorporated into the foundation of the CoreCell-M is x86 based
processing combined with a full family of remote radio head technology
that delivers the options in scalability, flexibility, and adaptability
required. Available as an integrated base station system or as a BBU/RRH
architecture connected over eCPRI, the scope of supported options
addresses deployment configurations from in-building up to country wide
networks.
Tecore Executives will available to discuss the principal value added
benefits of the CoreCell-M at MWC19TM
Barcelona (formally Mobile World Congress) taking place at the Fira
Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. Tecore welcomes interested parties
February 25-28, 2019 – to confirm a meeting time, please proceed to the
following link: https://www.tecore.com/meeting-request/.
About Tecore Networks
Tecore Networks is a global supplier of multi-technology 2G, 3G, 4G and
5G mobile network infrastructure. Tecore has dramatically enhanced
functionality while minimizing space requirements, installation time and
cost of ownership. Founded in 1991, Tecore’s solutions include core as
well as radio access network infrastructure, supported by
state-of-the-art professional services and ISO 9001 certification. For
more information, visit www.tecore.com.
iCore® and Tecore® are registered trademarks of Tecore, Inc.
All rights reserved.
