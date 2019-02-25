Tecore Delivers Open RAN Multi-RAT 2G/3G/4G/5G On A Common x86 Server

Tecore delivers Cloud RAN Multi-Technology Radio Access platform supporting network evolution to 5G

Tecore Networks, a global supplier of innovative mobile network infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its CoreCell product line to provide a compliant Open Radio Access Network (RAN) platform that supports simultaneous operations of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G from a common x86 based system or Cloud RAN. CoreCell is a comprehensive product line of technology agnostic base station hardware solutions built specifically for the challenge of network evolution in a multi-technology environment. With the added benefit of integrated multi-radio access technology (MRAT) support, Tecore delivers the flexibility to leverage a common hardware package across all generations of wireless. Delivering on the promise of xRAN architecture, the CoreCell enables operators to deploy the next generation while still supporting existing 2G and 3G services from the same platform.

With CoreCell MRAT support, operators are able to reconfigure and reallocate processing resources to match network requirements. Over time, network resources can transition away from legacy 2G and 3G technologies into next generation deployments, providing a soft landing for sun-setting technologies and avoiding the issues presented with a flash cut from one technology generation to another. The redeployment of spectrum resources can transition from 2G and 3G support to expanded LTE channel bandwidth or support of future deployments of 5G and NB-IoT. Rather than traditional forklift upgrades, this change to the CoreCell are implemented through network configuration changes and software upgrades.

“Rather than providing stovepipes of RAN technology, Tecore’s innovative approach shifts away from the traditional industry approach and rises to the challenge of xRAN architecture supporting all technologies from a common hardware baseline that simplifies network evolution. Our team has leveraged decades of multi-technology experience in core network architectures and applied this innovation with CoreCell specifically to provide a multi-technology environment for Radio Access Networks”, said Jay Salkini – Founder and CEO of Tecore Networks. “The methodology and design of our CoreCell-M MRAT solution transforms operator’s abilities to reconfigure and reallocate processing resources to match evolving network requirements.”

Tecore Networks CoreCell-M delivers the flexibility to leverage a common hardware package across all generations of wireless with the added benefit of integrated MRAT support including 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G. Incorporated into the foundation of the CoreCell-M is x86 based processing combined with a full family of remote radio head technology that delivers the options in scalability, flexibility, and adaptability required. Available as an integrated base station system or as a BBU/RRH architecture connected over eCPRI, the scope of supported options addresses deployment configurations from in-building up to country wide networks.

Tecore Executives will available to discuss the principal value added benefits of the CoreCell-M at MWC19TM Barcelona (formally Mobile World Congress) taking place at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. Tecore welcomes interested parties February 25-28, 2019 – to confirm a meeting time, please proceed to the following link: https://www.tecore.com/meeting-request/.

About Tecore Networks

Tecore Networks is a global supplier of multi-technology 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network infrastructure. Tecore has dramatically enhanced functionality while minimizing space requirements, installation time and cost of ownership. Founded in 1991, Tecore’s solutions include core as well as radio access network infrastructure, supported by state-of-the-art professional services and ISO 9001 certification. For more information, visit www.tecore.com. iCore® and Tecore® are registered trademarks of Tecore, Inc.

