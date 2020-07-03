Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 02:01am EDT

3 July 2020

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

(“Tectonic Gold” or the “Company”)

NOTICE OF AGM

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company’s Report and Accounts for the period ended 30 June 2019 and a Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) have been sent to shareholders. Copies of the Report and Accounts and the Notice of Meeting are also available on the Company’s website www.tectonicgold.com

The AGM will take place at 09:00 on 28 July 2020 at Level 13, 20 Bridge Street, Sydney, 2000, Australia.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders will not be invited to attend the AGM and instead are required to vote via form of proxy.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		 +61 2 9241 7665
AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca – Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk – Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5000

Ends


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:20aALSTOM : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
02:19aTESLA : Health and Safety at Tesla
PU
02:16aCELGENE : Parts Of Amended Patented Medicines Regulations Related To The PMPRB Struck Down
AQ
02:16aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Supreme Court Of Canada's Uber Ruling Provides A Roadmap To Navigate Between Arbitration And Class Actions
AQ
02:16aPHARMASGP HOLDING SE : Shareholders Successfully Complete The First German IPO Of 2020 In The Prime Standard With Milbank
AQ
02:16aSECTRA PUBL : Nomination Committee's proposal to Sectra's 2020 Annual General Meeting
AQ
02:16aGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Supreme Court Rejects Per Se Rule That "generic.com" Is Generic
AQ
02:16aVEIDEKKE ASA : New housing contract at Ulven in Oslo
AQ
02:16aFiat Chrysler considering options to cut amount of cash dividend in PSA merger-paper
RE
02:14aCMC MARKETS : Q1 2021 Trading Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group