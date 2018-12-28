Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tectonic Gold Plc - Result of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 09:34am CET

28 December 2018

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

(“Tectonic Gold” or the “Company”)

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board of Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System (“IRGS”) exploration pioneer, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

The Board would like to thank shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support in 2018 and wish you all a Happy New Year.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com.
@tectonic_gold		 +61 2 9241 7665
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
+44 20 7469 0930
Financial Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca
+44 20 3005 5004

Ends


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aOTELLO : Financial calendar
AQ
11:22aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
11:20aORBIS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
11:20aSALZGITTER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:15aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:11aSCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Enviro and Treadcraft extend MoU by six months - includes specified plant site and Joint Venture
AQ
11:10aChina allows first-ever U.S. rice imports in 'goodwill gesture' ahead of trade talks
RE
11:06aOil and Wall St. bounce send UK stocks sharply higher
RE
11:02aKEPPEL : China Unit Gets Residential Land Site in Chengdu for CNY889.7 Million
DJ
11:01aEPISURF MEDICAL : Change in number of shares and votes in Episurf Medical
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.