Tectonic Gold Plc - Result of AGM

28 December 2018

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

(“Tectonic Gold” or the “Company”)

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board of Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System (“IRGS”) exploration pioneer, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

The Board would like to thank shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support in 2018 and wish you all a Happy New Year.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com .

@tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

+44 20 7469 0930 Financial Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca

+44 20 3005 5004

Ends