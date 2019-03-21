Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ted Baker posts first annual profit drop since financial crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 03:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a Ted Baker store on Regents Street in London

(Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc reported lower annual pretax profit on Thursday, its first decline since the financial crisis, as discounting and uncertainty on Britain's high street weighed on the company.

Ted Baker, whose founder and Chief Executive Officer Ray Kelvin quit this month after misconduct allegations, said group pretax profit fell 26.1 percent to 50.9 million pounds for the year ended Jan. 26.

The company said it had come up with several strategies and contingency plans to minimise disruptions caused by Brexit, including forming a group to work with external advisers to identify key risks.

The retailer, housed in London's "Ugly Brown Building", said its Brexit review included a look at its regulatory compliance, trade and team members.

Ted Baker, which was founded in 1988 and has about 500 stores and concessions globally, said retail sales rose 4.2 percent to 461 million pounds including its online business, while retail sales in its UK and Europe business rose 4.6 percent to 315 million pounds.

The stock fell more than 40 percent in 2018, hurt by lower wholesale sales and retail sluggishness as consumers scaled back on spending. Ted Baker also dealt with a long and harsh winter in Europe and North America, followed by an unusually hot summer.

The end of 2018 brought more turmoil as Ted Baker announced an independent investigation into misconduct claims against its founder after an online campaign claiming to represent over 200 employees asked for an end to "forced hugging" and "a culture that leaves harassment unchallenged."

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aUK firms expect to give 2.5 percent basic pay rise this year - XpertHR
RE
03:56aValue of China's metal e-waste to double to 160 billion yuan by 2030 - Greenpeace
RE
03:55aDOOSAN BABCOCK : MENA Service Centre secures 5 Year Contract Extension
PU
03:52aChina says top U.S. trade officials to visit Beijing March 28-29
RE
03:45aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 185-186 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(185-186)
PU
03:45aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 187-189 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(187-189)
PU
03:45aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 190-194 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(190-194)
PU
03:40aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Expenditure for education, science and research up 4.2% in 2017
PU
03:40aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : South Pacific's Biggest Solar Plant to Help Tonga Meet Renewable Energy Target
PU
03:40aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : and AIIB Presidents Discuss Strategic and Operational Issues
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Cancer Verdict Pummels Bayer
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Joins Chorus Of Profit Warnings
4SK HYNIX INC : South Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : From California to Oslo - foreign subsidies fuel Norway's e-car boom, for now
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.