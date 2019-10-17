Ted Cruz : Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Praising Rick Perry's Leadership as Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the resignation of former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry:

'Rick is a good man and a good friend who has devoted his life to serving his country, especially the great state of Texas. He went from being Texas' longest-serving governor to heading the Department of Energy, where he was a leading advocate for U.S. energy, including liquefied natural gas. Under his leadership, U.S. oil and gas production has soared-with much of that new production coming from Texas-and the United States has become a net exporter of natural gas, creating good-paying jobs, providing cleaner and more affordable energy, and boosting America's energy independence. I wish him the best as he returns to private life after a long, successful, and productive career.'

