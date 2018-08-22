Log in
Ted Lieu : REP LIEU STATEMENT ON TRUMP'S NEW LAX COAL POLLUTION RULES

08/22/2018 | 12:52am CEST

LOS ANGELES - Today, Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County) issued the following statement after the Trump Administration announced it would replace the Clean Power Plan with the Affordable Clean Energy rule, thereby allowing coal-burning plants to remain active as the primary producer of greenhouse gases.

'The Trump Administration's relentless corruption and full-throated concessions to dirty fuel interests are ruining our planet. By nixing the Clean Power Plan, the Trump Administration is creating a public health crisis that they even admit could lead to up to 1,400 premature deaths annually by 2030. Trump's shameless attacks on our environment will alter the world as we know it and could literally kill people. If his goal is to boost the economy, this will have the opposite effect. There's no mincing words: making our air and water dirtier will not create jobs. In fact, our economy will suffer as exposure to pollution will likely lead to more missed days of work and an increase in healthcare costs. Generations could suffer because of this terrible decision.'

###

Disclaimer

Ted Lieu published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 22:51:04 UTC
