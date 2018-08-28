Log in
Ted Yoho : Yoho Statement on U.S.-Mexico Progress on Trade

08/28/2018 | 02:57am CEST

Washington, D.C. - Congressman Ted S. Yoho (R-FL) released the following statement after President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Mexico have resolved bilateral issues concerning their trade negotiations:

'I am encouraged by the President's desire to rebalance and modernize trade relations with Mexico. While today's announcement shows a step in the right direction, renegotiating a bad trade deal, Florida's producers will continue to be burdened by unfair provisions regarding seasonal fruit and vegetables. I will continue to work with the President to provide relief for Florida's producers who have suffered from the consequences of NAFTA for too long.'

Key Agriculture points from today's announcement:

  • The United States and Mexico have agreed to maintain existing reciprocal duty-free market access for agricultural goods.
  • The United States and Mexico have agreed to work together in the World Trade Organization on agricultural matters; to improve transparency and consultations on matters affecting trade between the two countries; to provide for non-discriminatory treatment in the grading of agricultural products; and to enhance transparency and cooperation on trade matters related to agricultural biotechnology.
  • Mexico agreed that it will not restrict market access of United States cheese due to the mere use of certain individual cheese names.
  • The United States and Mexico have agreed to strengthen disciplines for science-based SPS measures, while ensuring Parties maintain their sovereign right to protect human, animal, and plant life or health.
  • The United States and Mexico agree to commitments on non-discrimination, transparency, and due process regarding the internal sale and distribution of alcohol beverages.

###

Disclaimer

Ted Yoho published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 00:56:05 UTC
