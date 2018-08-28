Ted Yoho : Yoho Statement on U.S.-Mexico Progress on Trade

Washington, D.C. - Congressman Ted S. Yoho (R-FL) released the following statement after President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Mexico have resolved bilateral issues concerning their trade negotiations:
'I am encouraged by the President's desire to rebalance and modernize trade relations with Mexico. While today's announcement shows a step in the right direction, renegotiating a bad trade deal, Florida's producers will continue to be burdened by unfair provisions regarding seasonal fruit and vegetables. I will continue to work with the President to provide relief for Florida's producers who have suffered from the consequences of NAFTA for too long.'
Key Agriculture points from today's announcement:
The United States and Mexico have agreed to maintain existing reciprocal duty-free market access for agricultural goods.
The United States and Mexico have agreed to work together in the World Trade Organization on agricultural matters; to improve transparency and consultations on matters affecting trade between the two countries; to provide for non-discriminatory treatment in the grading of agricultural products; and to enhance transparency and cooperation on trade matters related to agricultural biotechnology.
Mexico agreed that it will not restrict market access of United States cheese due to the mere use of certain individual cheese names.
The United States and Mexico have agreed to strengthen disciplines for science-based SPS measures, while ensuring Parties maintain their sovereign right to protect human, animal, and plant life or health.
The United States and Mexico agree to commitments on non-discrimination, transparency, and due process regarding the internal sale and distribution of alcohol beverages.
###
