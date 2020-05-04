Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tedros Has Failed Us on COVID-19: AHF Calls for His Resignation within 72 Hours

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 09:46pm EDT

AHF calls for WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign within 72 hours following his gross mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to his gross mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) calls on Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign from his position as Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) within 72 hours. Dr. Tedros’ severe missteps, including prioritizing political rhetoric over combatting the novel coronavirus, proves he is unfit to lead an organization that should be apolitical and transparent in fulfilling its mission as the world’s leader on global public health.

Dr. Tedros has increasingly relied on questionable information from China for critical COVID-19 decisions, resulting in him downplaying the severity of the outbreak in January; denying that the virus can be spread via human-to-human contact; delaying far too long in declaring COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern and later a pandemic; and also delaying other important measures, including implementing travel restrictions to counteract further spread.

The WHO chief also went so far as praising China for the “extraordinary measures it has taken to contain the outbreak” after the regime destroyed samples of a sequenced coronavirus genome in late December, prohibited any publishing of the findings, and threatened and silenced doctors in an attempt to further cover up the virus.

“Dr. Tedros’ actions and comments relative to China, coupled with the incomprehensible delays in critical emergency declarations, are simply unforgivable – he must resign within 72 hours,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “The World Health Organization should be the pinnacle for global health expertise and guidance, not a champion for political agendas during a pandemic that’s so far killed a quarter of a million people worldwide.”

AHF’s call for Tedros to step down is only one of an increasing number of voices urging his resignation, including a number of U.S. lawmakers and an online petition that has accumulated more than 1 million signers.

“The handling of this outbreak is clearly the most egregious misstep of Dr. Tedros’ tenure, but it’s by no means his only failure,” added Weinstein. “The effects we’re experiencing surrounding COVID-19 are not only the result of his recent decisions—they’re also closely tied to the mismanagement of past outbreaks—most notably the Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo. That, coupled with implementing superficial reforms within WHO that show no evidence of effective progress towards improving global public health, lead us to only one end – Tedros must go.”

While Tedros should do the right thing and resign now, allowing WHO to move forward in the future when real reforms must be implemented, AHF does not support the U.S. decision to withhold funding from the UN organization.

For more information, please contact Ged Kenslea at gedk@aidshealth.org or (323) 791-5526

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.4 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05/05FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : 1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results Presentation
PU
05/05UNITED AIRLINES TO CUT 30% OF MANAGEMENT IN OCTOBER, PREPARING PILOT CHANGES TOO : company memos
RE
05/05Qantas secures more funding to wait out coronavirus crisis; shares rise
RE
05/05PILIPINAS SHELL PETROLEUM : Shell's Philippines unit to suspend refinery operations for one month
RE
05/05KRAFT HEINZ : Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for $1.2 Billion to an Aggregate Purchase Price of $2.2 Billion and Additional Notes to be Purchased
BU
05/05ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Disclosure of results for the first quarter of 2020, according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS
PR
05/05ISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Appendix 4C with ASX Direction Included
AQ
05/05Analysis on New Product Launches in COVID-19 Related Markets-Global Household Composters Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Algreen Products, Inc. and Enviro World Corp. | Technavio
BU
05/05KKB ENGINEERING BHD : Letter Of Award
PU
05/05TEDROS HAS FAILED US ON COVID-19 : AHF Calls for His Resignation within 72 Hours
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business - sou..
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : fights against coronavirus crisis, which is leading to a si..
5AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP. : AirBoss Announces Organizational Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group