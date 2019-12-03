Tehama : Achieves Amazon Web Services End User Computing Competency

Tehama, a SaaS provider of virtual offices (Rooms and Desktops) enabling global teams and third parties to securely work on mission-critical systems, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) End User Computing (EUC) Competency.

Achieving the AWS EUC Competency, in addition to being an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), demonstrates Tehama’s expertise in helping customers manage infrastructure, repeatable intellectual property, and optimization of EUC technologies on AWS.

“Tehama is proud to achieve the AWS EUC Competency,” said Paul Vallée, CEO. “At any given moment, 80-90% of enterprise-owned laptops are not even turned on, a gargantuan waste. Since enterprises also want to improve governance and reduce the risk of data loss, it’s clear that enterprise EUC is destined to live in the cloud instead of in users’ hands. That’s what Tehama is for: built on AWS, we enable an even more secure and compliant global workforce. Tehama essentially acts as a virtual office, complete with virtual rooms and desktops that can be used on-demand.”

One early adopter of Tehama is a multinational semiconductor and software design company that needed a solution to securely onboard external vendors and protect their intellectual property (IP).

This company turned to Tehama to provide the efficiency and security that they were looking for. With Tehama, enterprises can grant third-party vendors access to compliant, secure work environments in less than an hour – a process that historically has taken as much as a month. The vendor work is performed directly on Amazon WorkSpaces controlled by the Tehama platform, providing an additional layer of security and further reducing the risk that any intellectual property may get into competitors’ hands should a vendor’s laptop be lost or stolen.

This multinational semiconductor and software design company quickly increased their usage of Tehama and now have plans to increase their Tehama usage to improve their interactions with their 8,000+ contractors.

“Achieving AWS EUC Competency status demonstrates our expertise to help more customers leverage Amazon WorkSpaces with an additional layer of security, agility, time-to-value, and reduced TCO,” said Craig Irwin, Tehama’s Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts and Alliances.

About Tehama

Tehama is a SaaS platform that delivers secure and virtual rooms and desktops in the cloud to enable fast and compliant onboarding, scaling, managing, and auditing of a global workforce with minutes to productivity. Tehama is SOC 2 Type II certified and helps enterprises address critical needs for supply chain security, workforce enablement, PII/IP Protection, and High-Risk Region Operations.

