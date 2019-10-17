Tehama and Bitnobi Partner to Lay Foundation for a Data Trust Platform

Toronto and Ottawa, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tehama, the leading SaaS solution to secure mission critical and data sensitive systems when granting access to global employees and third-party contractors, and Bitnobi, a startup that has created a privacy-protected data-sharing platform, are pleased to announce the signing of a contract with the Department of National Defence to demonstrate the workings of an innovative, integrated human resources data management platform. The partnership between Bitnobi and Tehama demonstrates Canada’s strengths in the design and development of the only proprietary data trust solution in the market that manages the data tracking, auditing, and sharing activities when working in an enterprise organization.

For this project, Tehama’s deep forensic auditing capabilities and secured virtual desktops enabled organizations to track and audit end-user activities in a secure environment. Bitnobi provided a patented, privacy-protected data sharing solution that enables end-users to build a data query based on access and security policies defined by the data owner. The joint solution will enable users to share access to data and audit all interactions that an end-user has with an organization’s applications and data.

In today’s world, sensors, instrumentation, CCTV cameras, and personal devices collect data in real-time and aggregate it for analysis and monetization by large organizations. Organizations such as financial institutions, smart city collectives, government departments, utilities, telecommunications firms, health care entities, and social media applications all collect and use sensitive data. Custodians of this data are obligated to manage data governance, data access, and understand how the data is used internally or by third-parties.

"In the short period of time since our inception, we’ve proven the value of providing organizations with full security and auditing while granting user access to sensitive data systems. Our secure and compliant virtual rooms and desktops are simple, easy to use, and can protect literally any kind of data or system, in legacy data centres or in the cloud. This makes this Data Trust platform an excellent opportunity to showcase how we can help organizations achieve a stronger data security and compliance posture," said Gene Villeneuve, Chief Revenue Officer of Tehama.

Both companies responded to Competitive Projects Call for Proposals through the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program that cited a need for a human resources data management platform for Canada’s Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). This partnership is a prime example of how medium-sized Canadian enterprises work with startups to bring new, innovative solutions to the data trust market.

"We are excited to be working alongside Tehama in order to demonstrate the strength of our privacy protected, data sharing platform and further our reach into the fast growing data trust market," said Hassan Jaferi, CEO of Bitnobi, Inc.

Tehama and Bitnobi will be demonstrating the capabilities of their joint solution to DND/CAF on a period basis until the end of 2019 with the goal of moving forward in their IDEaS program.

About Tehama

Tehama is the leading provider of secure and virtual desktops on the cloud to enable fast and compliant onboarding, scaling, managing, and auditing of a global workforce. Tehama is a cloud-based SaaS solution that provides all the IT infrastructure needed for enterprises to connect, leverage, and grow global teams securely. Tehama's built-in SOC 2 Type II controls significantly reduce the risk of malware intrusion into corporate networks from remote devices and eliminates the potential of privileged credential theft and lateral network movement associated with VPN access.

About Bitnobi

Bitnobi, Inc. is a technology startup focused on the commercialization of a privacy-protected, data sharing platform. Bitnobi’s patented platform was designed and developed by experts in big data, cloud computing and cybersecurity to solve the problem of how to share data in a safe and secure manner. Bitnobi was spun out of research from Dr. Marin Litoiu’s laboratory at York University with full support from Toronto Innovation Acceleration Partners (formerly MaRS Innovation) and Innovation York. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Bitnobi has also received assistance from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Ontario Centres of Excellence, Seneca College and MaRS Discovery District.

About IDEaS

The Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program fosters open innovation to provide creative thinkers with the structure and support to encourage solutions which will assist in solving some of Canada’s toughest defense and security challenges. The IDEaS program is broken into several components, designed to advance defense technologies in Canada. Innovations are eligible for funding up to $200,000 during Component 1a and up to $1,000,000 during Component 1b. Innovations that are promising for Canada can receive non-IDEaS Program funding up to $20M to continue development up to Solution Readiness Level 9.

Lesley Slack Tehama 613-818-6855 slack@tehama.io