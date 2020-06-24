Tej Kohli Foundation: Community Groups Get Help To Combat COVID-19 Hunger

The Tej Kohli Foundation is offering fresh support to the volunteer grassroots movements that have sprung up in response to Coronavirus to combat hunger within their local communities. The challenge now facing many of these groups is how to continue to serve their community when volunteers return to their jobs and food donations dwindle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005017/en/

Guru Maneyp Granth Gurdwara Outreach now has capacity to deliver 100,000 cooked meals each week to any charities or volunteer groups who need more free food to distribute into their own local community. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Tej Kohli Foundation has partnered with community group Guru Maneyp Granth Gurdwara (GMGG) Outreach to create capacity to deliver 100,000 cooked meals each week to any charities or volunteer groups who need more free food to distribute into their local community. Outreach currently delivers 50,000 meals each week from the kitchens of a Sikh temple in Slough.

The partnership is ready to supply more charities and community groups and encourages those who need help to get in touch. New volunteers and food donors are also welcome.

The Tej Kohli Foundation has also created YouCubeBox.com, a youth-focused food initiative that aims to ‘repackage’ food provision as an off-the-shelf initiative that existing charity and volunteer groups can adopt to combat holiday hunger within their community. A pilot scheme with Southall Community Alliance provides a weekly YouCube to 300 families of Indian, Afghan, Pakistani, Sri Lankan and Somali origin who have been referred by schools.

More information about how charities and community groups can access this new help and support can be found at: http://www.TejKohliFoundation.com/FoodSupport

Tej Kohli, Founder of the Tej Kohli Foundation:

“When this crisis started, we donated to a local branch of the Salvation Army to feed 300 families. But giving money is not enough. Volunteer groups and charities have already come together to combat hunger in their local communities, and now we want to give them the support that they need to continue for as long as they are needed.”

Sukh Dhillon, Outreach:

“We hope charities and community groups will come forward to accept our support. As Sikhs we have been providing ‘langar’ for over 500 years. This project is about making sure that nobody is going hungry regardless of their religion or ethnicity. It’s about humanity coming together to serve as one.”

Janpal Basran, Southall Community Alliance:

“The YouCubeBox.com project is being extremely well received locally. We are bringing together communities to help young people facing hunger and social exclusion.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005017/en/