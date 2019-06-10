Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

On June 10, 2019, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund declared its
monthly cash distribution of $0.1125 per share. The record date for the
monthly cash distribution is June 20, 2019 and the payable date is June
28, 2019. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on June 19, 2019.
Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and
Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically
reinvested in shares of the Fund.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) is a closed-end fund
that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital
Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the
Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange
through any securities broker.
Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be
found at www.teklacap.com.
Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and
investor support services agent, at THQ@destracapital.com
or call (877)855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THQ.
