Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 10:38am EDT

On August 9, 2019, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1125 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is August 20, 2019 and the payable date is August 30, 2019. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on August 19, 2019.

Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THQ@destracapital.com or call (877)855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THQ.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:49aMOBILEUM : Announces New Addition to Executive Team
BU
10:48aMAIN STREET CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:46aDAIMLER FACES UP TO 1 BILLION EURO DIESEL FINE : Der Spiegel
RE
10:46aIMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Half-year Report
PU
10:46aCATENA MEDIA : Invitation to the presentation of Catena Media´s interim report April – June 2019
PU
10:46aWIRECARD : launches mobile app for North American market
AQ
10:46aNESTLE S A : Nestlé launches new Nesquik All Natural Porridge
PU
10:46aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BCA Marketplace plc
PU
10:46aMary Kay Reveals Research on Skin Barrier Function and Facial Redness at the Chinese Association of Integrative Medicine Meeting
BU
10:46aEmerging Trends, Drivers and Challenges in the Industrial Hemp Market 2019 – 2023 | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update
3LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
4MITSUI & CO LTD : Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
5VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group