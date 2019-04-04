Teknique : Demonstrates Two Ambarella-Based SoMs at ISC West

New Ready-to-go camera modules improve time to market for vision enabled
products
Teknique, the solutions provider for vision-enabled products, will
demonstrate two new Ambarella-based SoMs (System on Module) from its
Oclea range at ISC West, 10-12 April. The S5L µSoM and CV22 SoM provide
manufacturers with a ready-to-go camera module solution that accelerates
the design process and reduces the risk and complexity of SoC
integration.
All Oclea SoMs have flexible API access to the Ambarella SoC and the
CV22 SoM utilizes Ambarella’s CVflow architecture and advanced CNN/DNN
capabilities, reducing edge inference latency and creating new
application opportunities in a variety of markets.
The new SoMs offer manufacturers more powerful image processing
capability directly in the camera. Processing video ‘on the edge’ of the
network reduces time delays or latency as no external data processing is
required, an advantage for products requiring real-time decision making
such as autonomous vehicles, industrial and commercial automation, and
professional security.
“Our new Ambarella-based SoMs enable customers to deliver their
vision-enabled products to market faster by allowing product engineering
teams to spend less time on camera platform development and focus more
on their product application end-user experience,” says Ben Bodley, CEO,
Teknique. “We established Oclea so customers can benefit from our more
than 15 years development experience, allowing them to reduce the risk
and complexity of integrating complex SoCs and peripherals.”
The ready-made SoMs utilise a standards-based SDK API interface to the
high quality Ambarella SoC, together with hardware accelerated CNN and
advanced ISP functionality, opening the door to designers and
manufacturers of medium and lower volume products to participate through
lower MOQs.
Oclea SoMs are aimed at commercial customers wanting to upgrade older
camera technology to include edge AI and system integrators developing
broad communications and analytics solutions for industrial, commercial,
and government markets which require video and image processing
capability.
Key features include:
S5L µSoM – Available now
-
Ambarella S5L66 SoC with Integrated SecureBoot 8GB eMMC and 1GB DRAM
-
Flexible image sensor options from Sony, Omnivision, On-Semi, and
others
-
Image performance up to 4Kp30 + 480p AVC/HEVC
CV22 SoM - Available June
-
Ambarella CV22 SoC with Integrated TrustZone 8GB eMMC and 1GB DRAM
-
Built-in Stereo audio codec, uSD card, and dual-band WiFi and
Bluetooth 4.1
-
Built-in hardware acceleration for CNN networks using CVFlow
-
Image performance up to 4Kp30 + 1080p30 + 4Kp1 AVC/HEVC
Teknique is holding live demos at the Venetian during ICS West. To make
an appointment, please contact enquiries-us@teknique.com.
About Teknique
Teknique specialises in
systems integration for camera and vision solutions, using the Ambarella
range of advanced imaging and computer vision SoCs. Teknique’s deep
manufacturing know-how and solutions-based approach extends from
ideation to finished product and support post-deployment.
Teknique produces the Oclea range of System-on-Module (SoMs), based on
Ambarella’s SoCs and supported by Teknique’s 15+ years’ experience in
vision enabled product technology. Oclea SoMs represent a faster way to
get to market, with reduced time and risk and features such as advanced
ISP functionality and CVFlow CNN acceleration.
To support its off-the-shelf and bespoke camera solutions, Teknique
offers Sensee.ai, an IoT video intelligent platform providing safe and
secure cloud and mobile connectivity, device management, video
streaming, and analytics functionality.
For more information, see www.oclea.com
or www.teknique.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005828/en/