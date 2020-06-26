Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tel Instrument Electronics : Instrument to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

. Posted in About Us

East Rutherford, NJ - June 23, 202 - Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCQB: TIKK), a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 Eastern Time to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2020 results.
Event Basics
Title: Tel Instrument 4Q20 Earnings Call
Event Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 9:00 AM Eastern Time
Presentation Type: Audio Only and Teleconference
Event Duration: 60 minutes
Webcast Details
Event Link: Webcast URL (to be distributed to your audience):
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2157/35514
Teleconference Details
Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 877-407-8035
International: 201-689-8035
Replay Number: Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 35514
Teleconference Replay Expiration: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Disclaimer

Tel Instrument Electronics Corporation published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 17:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pDairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
PU
02:07pCANOE EIT INCOME FUND : Financial Completes Acquisition of Fiera Investments Mutual Funds
AQ
02:06pPFENEX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EUROPEAN CHMP OPINION FOR PF708 (EU BRAND NAME : Livogiva™) and New Partnership in Latin America, and Provides CRM197 Business Update
GL
02:05pSTATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 19(A) OF THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940 : Dex
BU
02:04pSONORO METALS : Drilling Targeting High-Grade Epithermal Gold Mineralization at Cerro Caliche
AQ
02:04pCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Customer Protective Measures
PU
02:02pELDORADO RESORTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:01pInsights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Diaper Rash Cream Market 2019-2023 | Consumer Awareness About Natural Baby Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:00pSOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP : Community Bank Welcomes New Chief Credit Officer
AQ
02:00pPutnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
3VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group