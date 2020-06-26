|
Tel Instrument Electronics : Instrument to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results 2020
06/26/2020 | 01:29pm EDT
. Posted in About Us
East Rutherford, NJ - June 23, 202 - Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCQB: TIKK), a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 Eastern Time to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2020 results.
|
Event Basics
|
Title:
|
Tel Instrument 4Q20 Earnings Call
|
Event Date:
|
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 9:00 AM Eastern Time
|
Presentation Type:
|
Audio Only and Teleconference
|
Event Duration:
|
60 minutes
|
Webcast Details
|
Event Link:
|
Webcast URL (to be distributed to your audience):
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2157/35514
|
Teleconference Details
|
Participant Numbers:
|
Toll Free: 877-407-8035
International: 201-689-8035
|
Replay Number:
|
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 35514
|
Teleconference Replay Expiration:
|
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Disclaimer
Tel Instrument Electronics Corporation published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 17:28:01 UTC
|
|