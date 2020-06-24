Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tel-Instrument to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTC: TIKK), a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 results.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Tel Instrument Electronics website at www.telinstrument.com, and click on “Investor Relations” or you may access here.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 407-8035 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (201) 689-8035.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until July 30, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 35514.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

Tel-Instrument is a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets. Tel-Instrument provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a wide range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. For further information please visit our website at www.telinstrument.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:59aZOOMINFO : Places First in 10 Categories in G2's 2020 Summer Grid Reports
BU
08:59aWaste Management Cuts Advanced Disposal Purchase Price
DJ
08:58aIDEANOMICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57aQUEST PRODUCTS, LLC : . Acquires Summit Pharmaceuticals / Alliance Labs, Including Enemeez® and DocuSol® Brands
PR
08:57aTUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57aPUMA SE : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
08:57aCOSTAR :  CoStar Group Announces Benchmark Senior Notes Offering
BU
08:56aNIKE INC : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08:56aADIDAS : Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08:56aLOGIX FIBER NETWORKS : Offers Key Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Steps for Businesses During Hurricane Season
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2GOLD : Gold shines as coronavirus surge unnerves investors
3DAX : Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group