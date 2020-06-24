Tel-Instrument to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTC: TIKK), a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 results.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Tel Instrument Electronics website at www.telinstrument.com, and click on “Investor Relations” or you may access here.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 407-8035 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (201) 689-8035.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until July 30, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 35514.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

Tel-Instrument is a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets. Tel-Instrument provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a wide range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. For further information please visit our website at www.telinstrument.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005110/en/