Telaria : How Netmums Increased eCPMs by 275%

01/23/2019 | 01:34am EST

Netmums, the UK's largest parenting website that attracts 30 million monthly page views, partnered with Telaria to get a better understanding of the opportunities available in video advertising. As Netmums' first video SSP partner, Telaria's Video Management Platform (VMP) gave Netmums better control over their monetization through real-time reporting and troubleshooting capabilities.

The results of Netmums' first Automated Guaranteed video campaign were immediately clear. View the case study to see how our partnership with Netmums drove revenue and see what the Netmums team had to say about working with us!

Disclaimer

Telaria Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 06:33:03 UTC
