Telaria : Partners with Outside TV to Manage and Monetize Connected…

Outside TV's connected TV app to be preloaded onto all Samsung Smart TVs, delivering impressive reach and scale for advertisers

Telaria (NYSE: TLRA), the complete software platform to manage video advertising for premium publishers, today announced a partnership with Outside TV, the leading video content provider in action and adventure sports. Following a distribution deal whereby Outside TV's connected TV app will now be preloaded onto all Samsung Smart TVs, Outside TV has partnered with Telaria to bring more of its award-winning video inventory to advertisers.

With a growing library of over 7,000 premium videos, including original exclusive series, Outside TV garners tens of millions of views per month. Advertisers can reach Outside TV's highly engaged audience who have a median household income of over $99,000. Utilizing Telaria's VMP, Outside TV will have access to specific solutions made for 'big screen' video formats, enhancing the connected TV ad experience to be more like traditional TV. Features such as ad podding, which eliminates ad redundancy and conflict, and audio normalization, which ensures that content and ads are delivered at the same volume level, are important considerations for publishers, advertisers and viewers alike. Within the VMP platform, Outside TV will also be able to make informed decisions about its business with live reporting and real-time diagnostics.

'As a video-first publisher that focuses on bringing our loyal audience the best viewing experience, we are careful to partner with technology partners who truly understand how to monetize premium video effectively,' said Stan Hunting, Senior Ad Operations Manager at Outside TV. 'With Telaria's roster of advanced TV capabilities within its Video Management Platform and the company's OTT expertise, we are excited to kick off this partnership,' said Ryan Dadd, SVP Digital at Outside TV.

'We are excited to partner with Outside TV to help them achieve the full value of their high quality video inventory while enhancing the viewer experience across all screens,' said Laura Buchman, VP of Publisher Partnerships at Telaria. 'Demand for premium video channels to reach consumers is at an all-time high and we're proud that Outside TV chose us to help them bring their unique and exclusive programming to advertisers.'