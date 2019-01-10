Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Telaria : Partners with Outside TV to Manage and Monetize Connected…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 09:49am EST

Outside TV's connected TV app to be preloaded onto all Samsung Smart TVs, delivering impressive reach and scale for advertisers

Telaria (NYSE: TLRA), the complete software platform to manage video advertising for premium publishers, today announced a partnership with Outside TV, the leading video content provider in action and adventure sports. Following a distribution deal whereby Outside TV's connected TV app will now be preloaded onto all Samsung Smart TVs, Outside TV has partnered with Telaria to bring more of its award-winning video inventory to advertisers.

With a growing library of over 7,000 premium videos, including original exclusive series, Outside TV garners tens of millions of views per month. Advertisers can reach Outside TV's highly engaged audience who have a median household income of over $99,000. Utilizing Telaria's VMP, Outside TV will have access to specific solutions made for 'big screen' video formats, enhancing the connected TV ad experience to be more like traditional TV. Features such as ad podding, which eliminates ad redundancy and conflict, and audio normalization, which ensures that content and ads are delivered at the same volume level, are important considerations for publishers, advertisers and viewers alike. Within the VMP platform, Outside TV will also be able to make informed decisions about its business with live reporting and real-time diagnostics.

'As a video-first publisher that focuses on bringing our loyal audience the best viewing experience, we are careful to partner with technology partners who truly understand how to monetize premium video effectively,' said Stan Hunting, Senior Ad Operations Manager at Outside TV. 'With Telaria's roster of advanced TV capabilities within its Video Management Platform and the company's OTT expertise, we are excited to kick off this partnership,' said Ryan Dadd, SVP Digital at Outside TV.

'We are excited to partner with Outside TV to help them achieve the full value of their high quality video inventory while enhancing the viewer experience across all screens,' said Laura Buchman, VP of Publisher Partnerships at Telaria. 'Demand for premium video channels to reach consumers is at an all-time high and we're proud that Outside TV chose us to help them bring their unique and exclusive programming to advertisers.'

Disclaimer

Telaria Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 14:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aKRUK S A : sets two new records
PU
10:14aBrendan Warn is Appointed Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations of Total
BU
10:14aFood Rescue Hero Selects Qorvis to Spearhead Campaign for National Expansion of Food Recovery Technology
PR
10:14aSHARP : Brings Society-Changing Vision to the World at CES 2019
BU
10:13aCMS Releases Proposed Notice to Renew URAC's Medicare Advantage Deeming Authority for Six More Years
GL
10:12aJUBILANT FLAME INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:11aGOLDMAN SACHS : IIF, expect lower oil prices in 2019
AQ
10:11aLIKE FATHER, LIKE SON : A pilot shares his story
AQ
10:11aXiaomi looks to overseas markets
AQ
10:10aMercuryGate Releases New Portal Capabilities Providing Extensive New Visibility and Collaboration Ability for all Stakeholders in Supply Chain Processes
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
5RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.