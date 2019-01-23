Log in
Telaria : Renews Hulu Partnership As Programmatic Partner Of Record

01/23/2019 | 04:29am EST

Building on an already successful partnership, we are delighted to note that we have renewed our partnership with Hulu as their programmatic partner of record for an additional two years. With Hulu opening up biddable inventory within PMPs, and continually innovating to offer consumers fantastic, engaging programming, Telaria's tech (our Video Management Platform) will help Hulu enable a seamless high-quality advertising experience for viewers and brands alike - something that advertisers have come to rely on in a linear TV advertising environment.

The new agreement provides for Telaria developing custom solutions for Hulu that support their unique product roadmap and needs, including specifics around ad pods, brand and category separation, frequency capping and viewability controls, as well as complete auction management in a private environment. It's vital that these essential CTV-optimized tools replicate the linear environment for both viewers and brands.

Importantly, with our comprehensive live data feeds and rich activity reporting, Hulu will have real-time access to crucial information and diagnostics to accurately measure and manage their monetization across the totality of their inventory. A hugely important functionality that will help their team make smart, quick decisions that impact their bottom line.

As our CEO Mark Zagoski put it so succinctly, 'We feel fortunate to have built a trusted, collaborative relationship over the last two years whereby Hulu can leverage Telaria's technology platform to deliver a seamless and premium advertising experience for their viewers, regardless of screen. Moving forward, the new private marketplace that Telaria powers for Hulu will give advertisers programmatic access to an expanded supply of premium, brand-safe Hulu inventory, while simplifying the buying process and capturing the momentum of programmatic growth in CTV. Our growth with Hulu is representative of the deeper relationships we are building with all our partners as based on our market leading, and the industry's only true, VMP.'

Disclaimer

Telaria Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 09:28:07 UTC
