Telaria : WD-40 Brand Successfully Executes First Connected TV Campaign in Partnership…

Achieved High Brand Awareness Among Millennial Professionals through Advanced Demographic and Psychographic Targeting on Telaria's Platform

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA), the complete software platform to manage video advertising for premium publishers, and BVAccel, a new breed of end-to-end commerce consultancy that exists to drive meaningful results for digital brands, partnered with WD-40 Brand, creator of the iconic blue and yellow can, to successfully execute their first connected TV (CTV) advertising campaign of achieving greater brand awareness among millennial professionals, their target audience. The campaign resulted in over 1,020,000 total CTV impressions with an average video completion rate of 93.45%.

Rather than activating a traditional TV advertising campaign, guided by Telaria and BVAccel, WD-40 selected CTV as the platform to reach a new generation of professionals in the automotive, construction, farming and industrial sectors, as well as general enthusiasts and homeowners. In addition to demographic segmentation, WD-40 was able to target against psychographic values such as personal goals and hobbies due to CTV's rich addressability opportunities. WD-40 hand-selected inventory across a number of publishers by utilizing CTV private marketplaces, giving them confidence that their ads would appear in premium, brand-safe environments.

'With this being our first connected TV advertising campaign, we were incredibly impressed by both the reach and level of specificity we achieved in terms of the ideal WD-40 professional consumer,' said Patricia Olsem, SVP and GM, US at WD-40 Brand. 'At every point of the campaign, Telaria and BVAccel gave us the right data and tools to make informed decisions quickly. Advertising on connected TV put our brand alongside high-quality, brand-safe content at a reasonable price. Considering the insights we've learned from this campaign, the investment was well worth it and we plan on investing more in connected TV advertising in 2019.'

'Connected TV is one of the only platforms that can be highly engaging, scalable, and cost efficient,' said Chris Dyer, Director of Client Strategy at BVAccel. 'WD-40 generated awareness by serving non-skippable ads to the niche audience of millennial professionals. Partnering with Telaria helped us access the premium inventory and targeting capabilities for which WD-40 was looking. We are excited to collaborate with WD-40 and capitalize on CTV's continued evolution.'

'As audiences continue to shift viewing time to connected TV, brands have a growing opportunity to reach targeted audiences at scale in a brand-safe, high quality environment,' said Adam Lowy, Chief Commercial Officer at Telaria. 'The ability to efficiently target specific audiences at scale has long been out of reach for TV advertisers but WD-40 proves that it's possible.'

For more information on this campaign, please click here.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), is a complete software platform to manage premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes. Telaria operates out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

About BVAccel

Brand Value Accelerator (BVAccel), one of the six original pioneer Shopify Plus partners and currently one of the fastest-growing Shopify Plus partner agencies worldwide, is a new breed of end-to-end commerce consultancy that exists to drive meaningful results for digital brands. With a best-in-class technology stack, made possible through strategic partnerships with Shopify Plus, Google, Dynamic Yield, and Yotpo, we build valuable consumer experiences for high-volume, high-growth merchants.

Founded in 2013, BVAccel boasts a successful track-record of scaling innovative direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, including MVMT Watches, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy John, Chubbies, and UNTUCKit. Focused on the relentless pursuit of profit for clients, our service offering includes front-end and back-end website development, user experience (UX) design, optimization and insights, digital marketing, Amazon and Marketplace strategy, and creative services. BVAccel is headquartered in San Diego, CA with an additional office in Columbus, OH. For more information, visit https://www.bvaccel.com.

About WD-40 Brand

WD-40 Company is home to several of the world's best-known brands. The brands and product lines we've developed and acquired all do the same thing: they offer above-expectation performance at an extremely good value. Our most famous brand, WD-40 Multi-Use Product, made its first appearance on store shelves in San Diego in the 1950's. From then until now, our brand portfolio has been creating positive lasting memories for our end-users by solving problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world.

