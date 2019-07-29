Telax named a Leader in 2019 G2 Crowd Reports on Cloud Contact Center Software

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telax, a leading Cloud Contact Center software provider, today announced its exceptional results in the categories of Quality of Support and Net Promoter Score, as tracked by G2 Crowd. G2 Crowd, with over 2 million visitors monthly, is widely recognized as the preferred choice for business user reviews on all types of business software.



In the service category of Contact Center Infrastructure, Telax has placed consistently in the High Performer Quadrant – and this new data confirms and bolsters the company’s ranking.

"One of our core values is delivering remarkable results to all stakeholders, and the G2 results validate our fulfillment of that promise,” says Joseph Herdé, Telax Chief Commercial Officer. “Independent, verified, customer-driven feedback is the gold standard, and that’s why we’re so excited to share these outcomes from G2. The data provides excellent directional validation as we continue to pursue our mission of remarkable results for partners and customers.”

Across all Contact Center Infrastructure (CCI) vendors, Telax ranks highly for Quality of Support for the second consecutive quarter. The company’s score of 92% bests Cisco Unified, Bright Pattern, Five9, and more - landing the coveted number one spot in the category!

Another key measure is Net Promoter Score, or NPS - arguably the world’s most influential and widely adopted metric of customer experience. NPS is also considered a strong predictor of business growth, requiring a high satisfaction threshold in order for a customer to be considered a “promoter.”

When sorting the G2 data by NPS score, another remarkable picture emerges. Against its top competitors, Telax claims the impressive number two spot, outperforming AWS Connect, Genesys PureConnect and PureEngage, Google Voice, and more. The average NPS value across this data slice was 42, and Telax handily reaches the upper echelon with 58.

About Telax

Telax is the only cloud contact center software provider to go-to-market by partnering exclusively with Communication Service Providers (CSP). Telax CCaaS solution is purpose-built and leverages CSPs carrier grade networks to increase reliability while driving down costs. By focusing exclusively on CSP Partnerships, Telax helps CSPs increase lifetime value and wallet-share, by reducing churn, increasing ARPA, and adding a differentiated solution that helps CSPs escape the commodity trap.

