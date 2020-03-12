Log in
TeleHealth Services : is Helping U.S. Hospitals Educate Patients and Visitors about COVID-19

03/12/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Information and Prevention Tips from the CDC Shared in Short Video Delivered Through Interactive Patient Engagement System

The Client Outcomes Team at TeleHealth Services has responded to the COVID-19 outbreak by producing a video message campaign to help hospitals inform patients and visitors about the virus using their Tigr Interactive Patient Education and Engagement System.

Many U.S. hospitals are broadcasting this video message about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). The video, available on-demand, is being displayed on patient room televisions and in other locations throughout hospitals and clinics including waiting rooms, lobbies, and cafeterias. The message is designed to be easily updated if more information about the outbreak needs to be communicated, and has already been posted to the websites of numerous hospitals nationwide.

The brief two-minute video created by TeleHealth Services’ Client Outcomes Team uses guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and federal “plain language” guidelines for clarity. View the video at: www.telehealth.com/responding-covid-19-outbreak

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Tuesday to prevent further spread of the disease in TeleHealth Services’ home state.

“We provide hospital patients and visitors with educational health information every day,” said TeleHealth Services General Manager Kevin Colores. “Our Outcomes Team did a tremendous job responding quickly to help our hospital customers share information from the CDC experts about the virus, symptoms, how it is transmitted, and best practices to prevent spreading the disease.”

About TeleHealth Services

TeleHealth Services is driven to enhance the patient experience and positively impact health outcomes using innovative patient engagement and audiovisual technologies. With 60 years of patient-centered expertise and 2,500+ healthcare clients, the company designs and delivers turnkey solutions that increase patient satisfaction, improve quality of care, and maximize clinical and operational efficiencies.

TeleHealth is a division of Telerent Leasing Corporation (TLC). TLC creates unparalleled customer experiences in the use of collaborative communication solutions serving the healthcare market through TeleHealth Services; the corporate market through Avidex; and the public and education markets through Digital Networks Group.

TLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITOCHU International Inc. For more information about TeleHealth Services, please visit www.telehealth.com.


© Business Wire 2020
