TeleTracking found to be most widely adopted Operational Command Center provider in study by KLAS

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global research firm KLAS reports that TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. (“TeleTracking”) has built more Operational Command Centers than all other vendors combined [figure 1, page 8]. In addition, Operational Command Centers 2018 – An Underutilized Approach to Improving Efficiency and Outcomes, confirms that Operational Command Centers can drive significant, positive outcomes―including improved efficiency, increased revenue, and enhanced patient safety and satisfaction.



As care delivery becomes more complex, finding ways to coordinate patient care across the continuum is one of the most important challenges facing healthcare institutions today and the reason Operational Command Centers are central to a health system’s organizational strategy. While this is the first year of the KLAS study, TeleTracking has been a pioneer in this space for nearly three decades, evolving from patient flow—where TeleTracking was ranked number one in Patient Flow in the Best in KLAS: Software and Services report from 2011-2018—through the development of Operational Command Centers over the past decade. More specifically, TeleTracking recognized the increasing complexity of health systems due to mergers, acquisitions and changing reimbursement models—recognizing that centralization, operational alignment, and shared situational awareness are keys to successfully navigating this new reality. And why over the past 10 years TeleTracking has been responsible for the launch of more than 100 command centers across North America and Europe—more than all the other surveyed vendors combined.



“TeleTracking creates proof points that are undeniable in the market—increased bed capacity, decreased length of stay, improved patient care and satisfaction, improved team communication and clinician satisfaction, and improved data transparency and predictive analytics,” says Chris Johnson, President, TeleTracking. “Our goal is always to help our clients get better—and we don’t just think we can do that, we’ve proven it.”



In addition to the technology solutions that power a command center, TeleTracking has developed subject matter expertise by hiring people with extensive operational and clinical backgrounds—combined they have centuries of experience—to guide health systems on their operational improvement journey. These experts have been on both the frontlines of patient care and the implementation of Operational Command Centers. And that means they know how to marry technology, process, proven best practices and people to ensure that all functions are working in concert—everything from the emergency department and the ICU to air and ground dispatch and telehealth―to manage a “home-to-home” approach to care. And they have consistently delivered repeatable, positive results, along with real, demonstrable outcomes across the entire care continuum.



In the KLAS report, one health system director said, “We built a centralized logistics center to start utilizing beds across our system. Instead of always sending patients into tertiary care, we are moving patients through at a quicker rate. We have seen about a 60% increase in the number of patients coming to our facilities from outside organizations in the past five years. Each patient brings in a few thousand dollars to our bottom line, so having more patients has had a huge impact on our organization. Being able to view all of the beds across our system has made a huge difference.”



Major health systems that are also experiencing these outcomes include―Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, VA; UCHealth in Aurora, CO; Sharp HealthCare in San Diego, CA; Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Providence Health in Everett, WA; the MSB Group, comprised of Mid Essex, Southend and Basildon hospitals, to name a few. Health systems of this stature are realizing these types of outcomes because their leaders recognized that an electronic medical record is not enough—that achieving optimum efficiency and positively impacting the experience for patients and caregivers requires the state-of-the-art operational overlay that TeleTracking provides.



Kettering Health Network is the latest health system to launch an Operational Command Center. The 17,000-square-foot, NASA-like command center is the first of its kind in Ohio and is designed to more efficiently care for patients and get them to the most appropriate level of care in the least amount of time. The command center cost approximately $10 million and is initially creating approximately 25 jobs. When fully functional, the Network Operations Command Center [NOCC] could potentially house 300 employees. The impact the NOCC is having on the community was reflected by the extensive local coverage:





Kettering Health Network Operational Command Center powered by TeleTracking



KLAS Operational Command Center Study, December 2018 figure 1, page 8.









“For nearly three decades, TeleTracking has created the largest and most comprehensive repository of healthcare operations data available in the world. We put that into action every day for our clients as an online operating platform—enhanced with our intelligence and best practices. The resulting system provides a strong operational foundation and changes behaviors in a positive way,” concludes Johnson. “That is something that no one can compete with and we are bold and unashamed of the value we create.”

TeleTracking will be leading the Operational Command Center charge, showcasing its solutions at the HIMSS19 Conference & Exhibition, February 11-15, 2019 in at the Orlando County Convention Center in Orlando, FL at booth #1521. Visitors will have the opportunity to speak with TeleTracking command center experts Dr. Scott Newton, former project lead and director of Johns Hopkins command center, and Joy Avery, who has personally been involved in the launch of more than 100 command centers while at TeleTracking. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet with Tom Stafford, Vice President & CIO, Halifax Health, who will be discussing the integral role patient flow plays in overall operations and why it deserves top-tier attention. Visit http://go.teletracking.com/HIMSS19 to schedule your appointment.

For every hour patients wait for care, they face objectively worse outcomes. TeleTracking believes it is unacceptable that patients are not able to access the care they need, when they need it, due to operating inefficiencies and unnecessary cost barriers. Our mission is simple, to ensure no one waits for the care they need. And that’s why more than a decade ago, TeleTracking recognized the significant benefits of a centralized approach to managing patient flow, led the development of the command center concept, and has implemented more than one hundred operational command centers across the United States and United Kingdom. Named one of Becker's "Great Places to Work" in 2017 and 2018 and a Pittsburgh Business Times “Corporate Citizenship Award” winner, TeleTracking has also delivered extraordinary outcomes for nearly three decades that have been the subject of study by the RAND Corporation, in addition to being a perennial KLAS category Leader.

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling healthcare organizations, including providers and payers, to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and practical overviews. The research directly represents the provider and payers’ voice acting as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

