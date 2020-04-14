TeleVet : Offers Veterinarians Free Access to Its Telemedicine Platform to Offset Impact of COVID-19

● Telemedicine platform empowers vets and pet owners with the ability to access quality care from the safety and comfort of their home

● Residents and veterinarians in hard-hit cities such as NYC, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Las Vegas and Chicago now have access to professional care while maintaining social distancing best practices

● Already the most trusted telemedicine platform for vets across 1,000 clinics throughout the U.S., TeleVet seamlessly enables all the services of a virtual animal healthcare clinic

TeleVet, a mobile application that connects veterinary clinics to pet owners, has announced that it will offer its platform free for one month to veterinary offices to help offset the impact of COVID-19.

Accessible on phone, tablet or computer, TeleVet lets pet owners consult with veterinary professionals from their homes, providing essential animal healthcare and quality access during a time of social distancing and quarantine.

“TeleVet enables veterinarians to provide care, conserve time and generate revenue while ensuring important social distancing protocols are upheld," said TeleVet Co-Founder and CEO Steven Carter. "Our time of global crisis doesn't have to halt care for pets, and we want to ensure vet clinics in the hardest-hit cities can continue to provide the highest levels of service, compassion and empathy for the animals they care most about. ”

There are approximately 35,000 veterinary clinics in the United States that serve more than 160 million pets. By offering seamless communication within the TeleVet platform, which supports familiar channels such as instant messaging, phone and video calls, TeleVet enables vets to continually provide care without violating distancing rules or risking exposure in the metro areas most affected by the coronavirus.

Market Leader in Telemedicine Connecting Pet Owners to Veterinarians Across America

Vets can establish a virtual clinic by integrating TeleVet into their workflow in under one hour. The platform can schedule virtual consultations, facilitate digital prescriptions, create and update electronic health records (EHR), collect payment and more. TeleVet is actively building out its strategic partnership pipeline and has actively integrated with Covetrus (practice management software). TeleVet customers are benefitting from these partnerships as they promise a future that enables them to enjoy a traditional vet clinic—from anywhere.

“Implementing telemedicine in veterinary hospitals is critical in keeping our business operating and maintaining high-quality patient care, now more than ever,” said Hannah Lau, DVM, of the Bay Area's Adobe Animal Hospital. “Our clients can book consultations with us virtually through TeleVet, and I can assess and offer a treatment plan for patients without meeting in person. While this service is beneficial during this time when physical and social interactions must be limited, the value of one seamless system to conduct my appointments and process payment extends well beyond our current circumstances. Our clients really see telemedicine through TeleVet as a silver lining that we will continue to benefit from even after we move through this difficult time.”

To sign up for one free month of the TeleVet platform, please visit: https://www.gettelevet.com/covid-19.

*Note: TeleVet charges per month per practice for unlimited vets. This offer waives the first month of platform subscription fees and expires on June 30, 2020.

About TeleVet

TeleVet provides an integrated mobile app extension to existing veterinarian practice management systems. The TeleVet app allows two-way communication between clients and veterinary staff, enabling telemedicine, appointment scheduling, digital prescriptions and much more. Now, veterinary clinics can provide a modern, mobile communications experience with their clients, saving them time and money as well as providing the latest in professional care. TeleVet integrates seamlessly into an existing office workflow in under one hour, with no setup fee and unlimited live support. Founded in 2015, TeleVet strengthens the relationship between veterinarians and their clients by embracing the Veterinary Client Patient Relationship. The company has strong financial backing, having raised $2.3 million in venture capital to-date. For more information, please visit GetTeleVet.com.

