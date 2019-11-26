Telecom Firm Improves Customer Satisfaction Through the Implementation of a Customer Feedback Analytics Model | Schedule a One-on-one Free Demo with Quantzig's Analytics Experts to Learn More

Log in
Telecom Firm Improves Customer Satisfaction Through the Implementation of a Customer Feedback Analytics Model

11/26/2019 | 08:16am EST

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of their recent success story that highlights how they helped a telecom company to improve customer satisfaction through the implementation of a real-time customer feedback analytics model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005352/en/

With the ultimate goal of cultivating a new business model that promotes innovation and excellence, we offer advanced customer analytics solutions that help telcos to devise customer-centric models to drive growth. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about the benefits of customer segmentation analytics.

Quantzig’s Customer Analytics Engagement Overview

Bridging the narrowing gap between customer-centricity and value proposition, we bring innovative customer analytics solutions to the market to help our clients scale their operations and drive profitable outcomes.

Talk to our analytics experts to learn more about the business benefits of customer satisfaction analytics.

Business Challenge

Solution Offered

Outcome

A leading telecom firm wanted to assess customer feedback on a near real-time basis to enable quick redressal of concerns and improve operations.

Devised a dashboard based solution to derive insights through real-time assessment of sales and customer support data.

Our solutions helped them in obtaining visibility on customer feedback and analyzing the reasons behind their satisfaction levels.

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, “Our customer satisfaction analytics solutions can be customized to help you streamline customer experiences through targeted campaigns and personalized marketing messages.”

View Quantzig’s comprehensive portfolio of customer analytics solutions here: http://bit.ly/37DQb2Q

Top organizations in the telecom industry are finding it difficult to scale up in terms of sustainability, profitability, and footprint. Due to many such factors, capital expenditure plans are destroyed, and insightful business strategies are being ignored. To set precise business plans and act accordingly, businesses need to adopt robust analytics models. With a similar intention, a leading telecom firm based out of the US approached Quantzig. They wanted to leverage our customer satisfaction analytics expertise to implement appropriate models and improve the customer feedback mechanism.

Customer Satisfaction Analytics Engagement Outcome

  • Improved customer service significantly resulting in improved customer satisfaction
  • Devised an analytics dashboard for real-time assessment of sales and customer support data
  • Schedule a FREE solution demo to learn how customer segmentation techniques and advanced machine learning algorithms can help your organization.

Learn how Quantzig helped a leading telecom services provider to set up an analytics dashboard for analyzing huge data sets: http://bit.ly/2OltHfy

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
