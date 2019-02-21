Telecom Italia, Vodafone agree network deal to speed up 5G deployment

In addition, they also plan to evaluate combining their 22,000 telecom towers in Italy into a single entity, potentially merging Vodafone's tower infrastructure with that of INWIT, the masts group 60-percent owned by Telecom Italia.

Such combination would be structured in a way to be value accretive to all parties involved, Vodafone and Telecom Italia (TIM) said in a joint statement.

The potential combination would leave both parties with equal shareholdings and governance rights in INWIT, and ensure there is no obligation for either to launch a tender offer for INWIT's remaining shares.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding and have entered into an exclusivity agreement. They aim to conclude one or more of the planned initiatives in the course of this year.

