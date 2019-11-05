Telecom Tower Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with American Tower Corp. and Cellnex Telecom SA | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global telecom tower market, and the market is poised to grow by USD 43.71 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Telecom Tower Market Analysis Report by Business Segment (operator-led tower companies, MNO captive sites, independent tower companies, and joint venture infrastructure companies), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the growing investment in Long Term Evolution-Advanced (LTE-A). Also, the rising adoption of green towers is anticipated to boost the growth of the telecom tower market further.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of IoT devices, growing investments in smart city projects, availability of affordable smartphone devices, and the need for high-speed internet connectivity are driving the demand for LTE-A network. Also, the number of LTE and LTE-A base station is increasing with the growing investments in the implementation of LTE-A infrastructure. This, in turn, is driving the installation of telecom towers to offer high-speed network access in the country. Thus, growing investment in LTE-A is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Telecom Tower Market Companies:

American Tower Corp.

American Tower Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, and Services. The company offers Telecom tower in the US, Asia, EMEA, Latin America, and others.

Cellnex Telecom SA

Cellnex Telecom SA is headquartered in Spain and offers products through the following business units: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. The company provides telecom towers, wireless telecommunications, and broadband network operators.

China Tower Corp. Ltd.

China Tower Corp. Ltd. is headquartered in China and has business operations under various segments, namely Tower business, DAS business, and TSSAI business. The company offers shared tower services, field supervision, and maintenance services.

Crown Castle International Corp.

Crown Castle International Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following segments: Tower and Fiber. The company provides fiber solutions to various organizations.

Indus Tower Ltd.

Indus Tower Ltd. is headquartered in India and provides leasing and rental tower services to MNOs and others. The company has plans to establish electric vehicles (EVs) charging units across its telecom towers.

Telecom Tower Business Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Operator-led tower companies

MNO captive sites

Independent tower companies

Joint venture infrastructure companies

Telecom Tower Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Related Reports on Information Technology are:

Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market – Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and deployment (on-premises and cloud-based).

