Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Telecom and Media Shares Lower; Big Deal Remains in Focus -- Telecoms Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down as traders rotated out of safe-haven sectors. Few large companies have gone on record to back or oppose the roughly $26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, which would combine the country's No. 3 and No. 4 carriers. Fewer still are using their lobbying prowess to fight the deal behind the scenes, people familiar with the matter said. The FCC deadline for opponents to make petitions to deny the transaction passed Monday, and many groups waited until the last minute to file. Separately, one brokerage said wireless carriers are seeing improvements in their businesses recently. "Wireless fundamentals continued to improve in the form of low churn and service revenue growth which should drive valuations," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a note to clients. "We continue to prefer wireless names, particularly Verizon and AT&T, over cable as the latter confronts slowing broadband growth and...competition." Thomson Reuters Corp. plans to launch a tender offer to buy back up to $9 billion of its shares.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35aU.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
RE
12:34aU.S. Congress skeptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
RE
12:32aCITY OF BISMARK ND : Bismarck Fire Department responds to overturned fertilizer truck.
PU
12:32aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Staff Visit to Georgia
PU
12:27aCPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : Trade “aid” leaves behind wounded Texas corn farmers
PU
12:27aNEBRASKA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Visit Nebraska Corn at Husker Harvest Days!
PU
12:22aNACOGDOCHES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : CVB Wins Big at TACVB Idea Fair
PU
12:07aNEXT TRADE WAR TARGET : Cannabis Consumption Markets
PU
08/28SEN. MORAN TO PRESIDENT TRUMP : Reengage Canada in Trade Talks
PU
08/28MODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Business Route 60 in Stoddard County Reduced for Pavement Repairs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC : Revolution Lighting Technologies to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman &..
3TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who ..
4ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suf..
5NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR) : NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Qua..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.