Telecom and Media Shares Lower; Big Deal Remains in Focus -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down as traders rotated out of safe-haven sectors. Few large companies have gone on record to back or oppose the roughly $26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, which would combine the country's No. 3 and No. 4 carriers. Fewer still are using their lobbying prowess to fight the deal behind the scenes, people familiar with the matter said. The FCC deadline for opponents to make petitions to deny the transaction passed Monday, and many groups waited until the last minute to file. Separately, one brokerage said wireless carriers are seeing improvements in their businesses recently. "Wireless fundamentals continued to improve in the form of low churn and service revenue growth which should drive valuations," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a note to clients. "We continue to prefer wireless names, particularly Verizon and AT&T, over cable as the latter confronts slowing broadband growth and...competition." Thomson Reuters Corp. plans to launch a tender offer to buy back up to $9 billion of its shares.

