Telecoms Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies fell as an increase in Treasury yields weighed on dividend-paying sectors. The weakness Wednesday was in contrast to recent strength. Telecom companies have led the broad stock market during the September rally, The Wall Street Journal reported. Alphabet's Google struck a deal with T-Mobile US Inc. to pipe location data from cellphones with Android operating systems in the U.S. to emergency call centers, making it easier to pinpoint callers in distress situations.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com