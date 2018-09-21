Telecoms Higher Amid Deal Activity -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose as deal activity in the sector continued.

Digital publisher Mic Network, which targets younger readers, is weighing a sale of the company, among other strategic options, as financial pressures mount on the company, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Digital publishers have struggled alongside the print industry in recent years and Mic rival BuzzFeed recently said it was shutting down its Podcast operations.

AT&T defended a court ruling that allowed it to buy Time Warner, arguing that both the law and current industry realities showed the acquisition wouldn't harm competition.

