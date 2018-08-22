Log in
Telecoms Lower, Broker Warns of AT&T Growth Struggles -- Telecoms Roundup

08/22/2018 | 11:19pm CEST

Shares of telecommunications companies fell as traders bet growth in the sector was set to slow further.

AT&T shares fell after analysts at brokerage Wells Fargo cut their rating on the carrier, saying rapid shifts in the entertainment landscape could cause it problems as it moves to integrate media assets acquired in the Time Warner deal.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi swung to a profit in the second quarter as smartphone sales rose sharply, though a hefty bonus payout to its chief executive ate into profit.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

