Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Telecoms, chipmakers buoy European shares; all eyes on Trump speech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 04:59am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares were little changed on Tuesday, as positive earnings updates from Deutsche Post and Infineon were offset by caution ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that could offer clues about a trade deal with China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% on hopes Washington will delay tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union.

Telecoms shares led gains, boosted by the world's second largest mobile operator Vodafone after it increased its full-year earnings guidance.

Limiting gains for the auto index, Renault tumbled to a 6-1/2 year low as Japanese carmaker Nissan, in which the French firm is a top shareholder, reported a 70% drop in quarterly profit and slashed full-year outlook.

German peer Continental AG slipped 1.6% after reporting a 20% drop in quarterly operating profit and flagged a drop in production of cars and light trucks.

Investors are keenly awaiting a speech by Trump to the Economic Club of New York later in the day to look for any new word on the Sino-U.S. Phase one trade deal.

"Our base case is they're moving towards some form of a limited trade deal," said Rupert Thompson, head of research at Kingswood. "The hope is that he will confirm that some existing tariffs maybe rolled back."

Investors will also be watching for a survey from the ZEW institute on German economic sentiment for November.

Trade-sensitive chipmakers took the spotlight, with Dialog Semiconductor jumping 6.1% after it lifted its gross and operating margin forecasts.

Infineon Technologies gained 5.2% and was set for its biggest percentage gain in 11 months despite forecasting slower growth in the year ahead. Analysts said the outlook suggests a strong recovery in the second half of 2020.

German post and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL rose 4.6% after reporting an almost tripling of third-quarter operating profit and said it expected a strong fourth quarter.

Shares in Barry Callebaut, which makes chocolate and cocoa products for firms like Nestle and Unilever, slid 7.7% after investment firm Jacobs Holding said it was selling a 2.85% stake in the company.

French mobile operator Iliad jumped 17.7% to the top of STOXX 600, after announcing plans for a 1.4 billion euro ($1.5 billion) share buyback guaranteed in full by founder Xavier Niel.

By Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRY CALLEBAUT -7.48% 1929 Delayed Quote.34.29%
CONTINENTAL AG -1.48% 129.48 Delayed Quote.8.72%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 4.58% 34.17 Delayed Quote.37.01%
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC 6.02% 45.55 Delayed Quote.90.28%
EURO STOXX 50 0.27% 3709.32 Delayed Quote.23.26%
ILIAD 17.29% 111.15 Real-time Quote.-22.49%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 4.85% 19.68 Delayed Quote.6.61%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.42% 103.98 Delayed Quote.30.48%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.37% 707.4 End-of-day quote.-17.37%
RENAULT -1.08% 45.7 Real-time Quote.-15.37%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.10% 405.95 Delayed Quote.20.07%
UNILEVER PLC 0.35% 4628.5 Delayed Quote.12.28%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.67% 161.36 Delayed Quote.4.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:17aChip Shares Rally as Global Stocks Eek Out Small Gains
DJ
05:07aGlobal stocks seek enlightenment from Trump on trade
RE
05:05aStocks seek enlightenment from Trump on trade
RE
04:59aEUROPE : Telecoms, chipmakers buoy European shares; all eyes on Trump speech
RE
04:34aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE rebounds but mid-caps nervy as sterling falls
RE
02:05aAsia stocks in dark on trade, seek enlightenment from Trump
RE
01:46aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippine falls to near two-week low; Singapore gains
RE
11/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq slip on trade uncertainty
RE
11/11Dow Hits Record in Quiet Session
DJ
11/11Dow Hits Record in Mixed Session
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
4CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group