Telecoms group Orange kicks off the carving-out of its towers in Europe

France's former telecoms monopoly said that it owned about 40,000 towers of its mobile network on the continent. The first so-called national "TowerCos" will be created in France and Spain, the company's two biggest markets, in 2020.

The Paris-based company will retain control over all these new entities and is hoping to eventually merge them into a European company. This entity will also be majority-owned by Orange.

"It is a vehicle that will enable us to play a possible role in consolidation at European level," Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said in a call with reporters on Wednesday.

Orange is jumping on a bandwagon of European companies that are considering selling part of their mobile networks on the back of sky-rocketing valuations for infrastructure assets, and a growing appetite for them from groups such as U.S. investment firm KKR and Spain's Cellnex.

The announcement came as part of Orange's new five-year strategic plan.

New financial targets include a growth of group core operating profit between 2% and 3% by 2023 and a target for its organic cash flow from telecoms activities to grow from a base of more than 2 billion euros (1.7 billion pounds) in 2019 and 2020 to between 3.5 and 4 billion euros by 2023.

By Mathieu Rosemain