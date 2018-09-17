Telecoms up Amid Deal Activity -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose amid deal activity. Salesforce.com co-founder Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne, agreed to buy Time Magazine from Meredith Corp. for $190 million, inheriting a publication racing to find digital revenue to offset a steep erosion in the print business. 21st Century Fox has extended the acceptance period for its $32 billion cash offer for the rest of Sky, which has less than 0.1% acceptance rate, just days ahead of a deadline for Rupert Murdoch's firm to raise its offer for the British broadcaster. BDG Media, the parent company of women-focused sites including Bustle, Elite Daily, Romper and Zoe Report has closed a $30 million fundraising round, said Chief Executive Bryan Goldberg.

