Telecoms up as AT&T Forecasts Growth -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose on bets the sector's growth rate would pick up. AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said he expects some of units' profitability to improve next year as the telecom giant digests its record-setting acquisition of media company Time Warner. Discovery Communications struck deals to have its channels carried on web television services offered by Hulu and SlingTV, as it ramps up efforts associated with online "skinny" pay-TV bundles. Jeff Fager, the executive producer of "60 Minutes" and one of the most powerful figures in television news, is leaving CBS, the company said. His departure follows the latest expose from the New Yorker magazine, which included new allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Fager.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com