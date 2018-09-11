Telecoms up on 5G Optimism -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose amid optimism about fifth generation networks. All four national cellphone companies are facing resistance and delays on installations for fifth-generation, or 5G, service, The Wall Street Journal reported. Separately, Verizon Chief Executive Hans Vestberg said, in an interview, that "use cases" for the ultra-high speed fifth generation network would soon emerge, ranging from robotics to home networks of smart appliances.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com