Telecoms up on Defensive Positioning -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose slightly as traders rotated into sectors less exposed to changes in the rate of global growth. Carrier Verizon Communications offered early retirement packages to thousands of staffers, including all of its management employees as part of a broader cost-cutting effort. Trilantic Europe is set to buy James Grant Group in a deal valuing the London-based talent agency, which represents actors, sports stars and other celebrities, at more than $131.6 million.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com