Teledyne : Defense Electronics (TDE) Launches New Website Offering ‘One-Stop Shopping' for Customers of 10+ Teledyne : Business Units

Initial web launch features easy access to over 100 discrete product lines and eleven distinct Teledyne brand ‘microsites’ in a single, consolidated TDE website

Teledyne Defense Electronics (TDE), an innovative new Teledyne brand representing the combined capabilities of eleven Teledyne companies, unveiled a new website today that provides a ‘single source’ on the web for accessing its comprehensive high tech offerings for global markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005139/en/

The home page of the new TDE website which profiles 10+ leading Teledyne brands and their product and service offerings. (Photo: Business Wire)

Teledyne Defense Electronics employs over 2,000 people worldwide and serves as a joint suppler for numerous distinguished Teledyne brands. Each of those brands brings decades of engineering expertise and heritage in some of the most advanced technologies on the market today.

With well over 100 highly-engineered product lines and service offerings spanning defense, commercial and industrial markets, TDE targets the majority of its products and technologies towards the needs of Airborne, Electronic Warfare, Energetics, Missiles, Radar, Satellite Communications, Space, and the Test & Measurement markets. In terms of research and development, TDE invests most heavily in technologies related to RF/Microwave Systems, Contract Manufacturing, Microelectronics, Interconnects, Energetics, Space and Satcom offerings.

Visitors to the new Teledyne Defense Electronics website will find access to over 100 product lines by whichever method they choose: by market, by technology type, or by simple alphabetical listings.

“We offer cutting-edge engineering and market expertise from one global supplier,” said Mike Penta, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for TDE. “The new website reflects our primary mission, which is to provide the world’s technology leaders with the simplest way to work with Teledyne.”

Teledyne Defense Electronics’ deep pool of engineering expertise makes it a “go-to” supplier for customers looking for products that can deliver the highest reliability in the harshest environments, require close cooperation between the customer and the vendor, and meet the toughest SWaP specifications.

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005139/en/