Teledyne : Defense Electronics (TDE) Launches New Website Offering ‘One-Stop Shopping' for Customers of 10+ Teledyne : Business Units

Teledyne
Defense Electronics (TDE), an innovative new Teledyne
brand representing the combined capabilities of eleven Teledyne
companies, unveiled a new website today that provides a ‘single source’
on the web for accessing its comprehensive high tech offerings for
global markets.
The home page of the new TDE website which profiles 10+ leading Teledyne brands and their product and service offerings. (Photo: Business Wire)
Teledyne Defense Electronics employs over 2,000 people worldwide and
serves as a joint suppler for numerous distinguished Teledyne brands.
Each of those brands brings decades of engineering expertise and
heritage in some of the most advanced technologies on the market today.
With well over 100 highly-engineered product lines and service offerings
spanning defense, commercial and industrial markets, TDE targets the
majority of its products and technologies towards the needs of Airborne,
Electronic Warfare, Energetics, Missiles, Radar, Satellite
Communications, Space, and the Test & Measurement markets. In terms of
research and development, TDE invests most heavily in technologies
related to RF/Microwave Systems, Contract Manufacturing,
Microelectronics, Interconnects, Energetics, Space and Satcom offerings.
Visitors to the new Teledyne Defense Electronics website will find
access to over 100 product lines by whichever method they choose: by
market, by technology type, or by simple alphabetical listings.
“We offer cutting-edge engineering and market expertise from one global
supplier,” said Mike Penta, Vice President of Strategy and Business
Development for TDE. “The new website reflects our primary mission,
which is to provide the world’s technology leaders with the simplest way
to work with Teledyne.”
Teledyne Defense Electronics’ deep pool of engineering expertise makes
it a “go-to” supplier for customers looking for products that can
deliver the highest reliability in the harshest environments, require
close cooperation between the customer and the vendor, and meet the
toughest SWaP specifications.
ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS
Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne
Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly
engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the
harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf
product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key
applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles,
radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.
TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading
provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and
software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.
