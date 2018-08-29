Teledyne Paradise Datacom : Establishes In-Country Operations in Brazil to Prioritize Brazilian Growth Strategy

Teledyne
Paradise Datacom (“Paradise), a business unit of the Teledyne
Defense Electronics (TDE) Group, announced today the launch of
in-country business operations in Brazil that serve as a single point of
contact (POC) for customers in that country.
The announcement underscores Teledyne Paradise Datacom’s commitment to
growing its customer base in Brazil and providing the on-the-ground
support necessary to continue expanding its footprint in that country.
Interested customers can visit with Paradise staff this week at SET
Expo 2018 in Sao Paulo, where we will be participating with Paradise
partner AVS
Telecom in Booth #115.
Leveraging the long-time Brazilian presence of Teledyne
Marine, Paradise is locating its local Sales, Logistics, and
Technical Support operations and staff at the Brazilian offices of its
sister Teledyne company. In addition to establishing localized Paradise
operations, the partnership will allow Teledyne Marine and Teledyne
Paradise Datacom to work together to offer Brazilian companies
complimentary products and services in markets like Oil and Gas,
Telecommunications, Broadcasting, and more.
“In recent years we have discovered an emerging and important growth
opportunity in Brazil for our satcom product lines, in particular our
state-of-art modems and solid state power amplifiers,” said Paul
Sandoval, Business Development Director for Paradise Latin America. “But
in order to truly capitalize on that opportunity and demonstrate our
long-term commitment to the Brazilian market, we recognized that we need
to develop a robust on-the-ground presence. This is the first step in
bringing that growth strategy to fruition.”
Teledyne Marine has a well-established presence in Brazil with both
direct employees and supporting Brazilian partners serving the local
market. It is a world leader providing highly engineered, high
performance marine solutions in five core segments including Imaging,
Instruments, Interconnect, Seismic and Vehicles. Teledyne Paradise
Datacom is integrating its own staff and related partners in Brazil with
Teledyne Marine’s operations to create a Teledyne “one-stop shop” for
its Brazilian customer base.
ABOUT TELEDYNE PARADISE DATACOM
Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite
modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), low noise amplifiers (LNA),
block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We
deliver satellite communications products around the world and have
unparalleled experience in satellite communications products. At
Paradise, we focus on creating significant product differentiators and
innovative architectures in order to make ourselves the supplier of
choice in the satcom industry. www.paradisedata.com.
