Teledyne Paradise Datacom : Establishes In-Country Operations in Brazil to Prioritize Brazilian Growth Strategy

Partnering with Teledyne Marine-Brazil, Paradise now offers Brazilian customers localized Sales, Logistics, and Technical Support

Teledyne Paradise Datacom (“Paradise), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense Electronics (TDE) Group, announced today the launch of in-country business operations in Brazil that serve as a single point of contact (POC) for customers in that country.

The announcement underscores Teledyne Paradise Datacom’s commitment to growing its customer base in Brazil and providing the on-the-ground support necessary to continue expanding its footprint in that country. Interested customers can visit with Paradise staff this week at SET Expo 2018 in Sao Paulo, where we will be participating with Paradise partner AVS Telecom in Booth #115.

Leveraging the long-time Brazilian presence of Teledyne Marine, Paradise is locating its local Sales, Logistics, and Technical Support operations and staff at the Brazilian offices of its sister Teledyne company. In addition to establishing localized Paradise operations, the partnership will allow Teledyne Marine and Teledyne Paradise Datacom to work together to offer Brazilian companies complimentary products and services in markets like Oil and Gas, Telecommunications, Broadcasting, and more.

“In recent years we have discovered an emerging and important growth opportunity in Brazil for our satcom product lines, in particular our state-of-art modems and solid state power amplifiers,” said Paul Sandoval, Business Development Director for Paradise Latin America. “But in order to truly capitalize on that opportunity and demonstrate our long-term commitment to the Brazilian market, we recognized that we need to develop a robust on-the-ground presence. This is the first step in bringing that growth strategy to fruition.”

Teledyne Marine has a well-established presence in Brazil with both direct employees and supporting Brazilian partners serving the local market. It is a world leader providing highly engineered, high performance marine solutions in five core segments including Imaging, Instruments, Interconnect, Seismic and Vehicles. Teledyne Paradise Datacom is integrating its own staff and related partners in Brazil with Teledyne Marine’s operations to create a Teledyne “one-stop shop” for its Brazilian customer base.

ABOUT TELEDYNE PARADISE DATACOM

Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), low noise amplifiers (LNA), block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We deliver satellite communications products around the world and have unparalleled experience in satellite communications products. At Paradise, we focus on creating significant product differentiators and innovative architectures in order to make ourselves the supplier of choice in the satcom industry. www.paradisedata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005526/en/