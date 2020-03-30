Teledyne is Awarded a $34.9 Million Sole Source Contract from U.S. Navy for Repair and Maintenance of TWTs

Teledyne Defense Electronics, doing business as Teledyne Microwave Solutions, has been awarded a $34,963,200 firm-fixed-price requirements contract by the U.S. Navy. The contract is for the repair of traveling wave tubes (TWTs) in support of the Advanced Electronic Guidance and Instrumentation System/Combat System.

Work on the model 10 kW TWTs will be performed at the Teledyne MEC 160,000 square foot production facility in Rancho Cordova, California, and is expected to be complete by March 2025. This contract includes a five-year base period with no options. Annual working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual task orders as issued, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-20-D-V001).

Teledyne manufactures a broad range of traveling wave tube technologies and applications for use in diverse markets. Teledyne TWTs are found on many major Electronic Warfare, Radar, and Communication platforms of the U.S. and its allies throughout the world. Our various product lines also include TWTs used for instrumentation, satellite communications, missile, and other mission critical applications.

