Teledyne is Awarded a $34.9 Million Sole Source Contract from U.S. Navy for Repair and Maintenance of TWTs

03/30/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Teledyne Defense Electronics, doing business as Teledyne Microwave Solutions, has been awarded a $34,963,200 firm-fixed-price requirements contract by the U.S. Navy. The contract is for the repair of traveling wave tubes (TWTs) in support of the Advanced Electronic Guidance and Instrumentation System/Combat System.

Work on the model 10 kW TWTs will be performed at the Teledyne MEC 160,000 square foot production facility in Rancho Cordova, California, and is expected to be complete by March 2025. This contract includes a five-year base period with no options. Annual working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual task orders as issued, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-20-D-V001).

Teledyne manufactures a broad range of traveling wave tube technologies and applications for use in diverse markets. Teledyne TWTs are found on many major Electronic Warfare, Radar, and Communication platforms of the U.S. and its allies throughout the world. Our various product lines also include TWTs used for instrumentation, satellite communications, missile, and other mission critical applications.

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

ABOUT TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies’ operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies’ website at www.teledyne.com.


© Business Wire 2020
