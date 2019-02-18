Telemedicine Promises to Advance Healthcare in Latin America, but Faces Systemic Obstacles, Research from FIU Business Finds

Telemedicine holds great promise to address a wide range of health
issues in Latin America. Yet its use hasn’t reached broad national and
regional levels.
Research from Florida
International University’s College of Business (FIU Business)
indicates that increased adoption of telemedicine in Latin America will
further expand and boost efficiency in healthcare, leading to improved
health and potential cost efficiency. However, without strong technical
knowledge, leadership within healthcare organizations and increased
cooperation within organizations around key health issues, efforts to
implement telemedicine could remain scattered.
“It will open possibilities for cost savings when it is viewed from a
health system perspective and not as a collage of stand-alone projects
aligned to the sometimes-conflicting interests of governments, donors,
and private organizations,” said Cynthia LeRouge, associate professor of
information systems and business analytics at FIU Business, who
conducted the research.
Telemedicine refers to caring for patients remotely, often through a
secure video connection, when the provider and patient are not
physically present with each other. The study, published in the February
2019 issue of Health
Affairs, profiled current levels of telemedicine use among
hospitals in nine Latin American countries - Argentina, Chile, Colombia,
Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay. Among the key
findings are that telemedicine adoption in public hospitals was 30
percent higher than in private facilities, suggesting the lack of a
consensus on telemedicine systems within the healthcare sector in Latin
America. Results also indicate that legislation alone may not promote
adoption; however, additional legislation is necessary to protect valued
patient confidentiality and privacy in telemedicine.
“It is very difficult to maximize the potential impact of telemedicine
in any country without comprehensive approaches to addressing
interrelated areas of concern including regulatory, financial,
technological, and human factors,” LeRouge said.
Researchers analyzed data from the 2017 HospiScope database of Latin
American hospitals and the 2015 World Health Organization (WHO) Global
Survey on eHealth. They found that the use of telemedicine ranged from
26 percent of hospitals in Colombia to 65 percent in Chile.
Of the countries studied, Chile has the highest rate of telemedicine
adoption by hospitals and coverage of medical specialties. It was one of
the first countries that transitioned from international funding to
government funding for telemedicine services. In 2004 its Ministry of
Health implemented a $6 million, seven-year program to accelerate health
IT infrastructure nationwide.
“Technical knowledge and leadership must accompany access to technology
for telemedicine’s long-term adoption,” said LeRouge. “Interestingly,
while results showed that hospitals with IT leadership were more likely
to adopt telemedicine, the size of IT staffs was not a significant
predictor of telemedicine use.”
The paper was co-authored by LeRouge with FIU colleagues Manjul Gupta,
assistant professor of information systems and business analytics; and
Alejandro Arrieta, assistant professor of health policy and management
at FIU’s Robert
Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work; as well as
Guillaume Corpart, CEO of Miami-based Global
Health Intelligence.
A copy of the research paper is available upon request.
