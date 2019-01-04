Telemedicine Takes Center Stage At 7th Annual StartUp Health Festival with Cloudbreak Health CEO Presenting

StartUp Health Festival – Jamey Edwards, CEO of Cloudbreak
Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”), will present on how Cloudbreak’s mission
to #HumanizeHealthcare is re-making care delivery nationwide at the 2019
StartUp Health Festival “Health Transformer Spotlight” on Jan. 7 at
11:00 AM on The Mainstage. Matt Koenig, MD, Medical Director of
Telemedicine from The Queen’s Health Systems in Hawaii, will join
Edwards on stage to share patient impact stories and discuss how the
health system’s partnership with Cloudbreak is positively impacting
patient care and solving healthcare challenges.
“Digital health technology is growing and changing rapidly, and we are
leading the way through pioneering innovative solutions,” said Edwards.
“At Cloudbreak, we are dedicated to solving some of healthcare’s biggest
challenges through creating a humanized, friction-free care delivery
process that allows patients to access clinical resources anywhere, at
any time, on any device and in any language.”
Cloudbreak is a leader in telemedicine solutions. The Cloudbreak
platform was designed to allow providers to connect, communicate and
care for patients wherever they are located and in whatever language
they speak via one single video platform.
“Every day we see the progress being made by Health Transformers around
the world,” said Steven Krein, CEO & Co-founder, StartUp Health. “These
entrepreneurs are choosing to focus on health innovation, not because it
is easy -- but because it is essential.”
The StartUp Health Festival is an invite-only, two-day experience
alongside the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. The Festival has
become StartUp Health’s largest and most prestigious event of the year
bringing together 2,000 of the most inspiring Health Transformers,
entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors to focus on achieving Health
Moonshots and solving the world’s biggest health challenges.
About Cloudbreak Health, LLC
From telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-ICU, telesitting and other
specialties to integrated language services for Limited English
Proficient and Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing patients, Cloudbreak’s innovative,
secure platform removes both distance and language barriers to improve
patient care, satisfaction and outcomes. Cloudbreak Health provides more
than one million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month and
links to the Cloudbreak Telehealth Marketplace of thousands of
providers. Performing over 85,000 encounters per month at over 1,000
hospitals, the Cloudbreak platform simplifies how providers care for
patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7. Learn
more at www.cloudbreak.us.
