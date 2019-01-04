Telemedicine Takes Center Stage At 7th Annual StartUp Health Festival with Cloudbreak Health CEO Presenting

Telemedicine leader returns to present at two-day health innovation event in San Francisco

StartUp Health Festival – Jamey Edwards, CEO of Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”), will present on how Cloudbreak’s mission to #HumanizeHealthcare is re-making care delivery nationwide at the 2019 StartUp Health Festival “Health Transformer Spotlight” on Jan. 7 at 11:00 AM on The Mainstage. Matt Koenig, MD, Medical Director of Telemedicine from The Queen’s Health Systems in Hawaii, will join Edwards on stage to share patient impact stories and discuss how the health system’s partnership with Cloudbreak is positively impacting patient care and solving healthcare challenges.

“Digital health technology is growing and changing rapidly, and we are leading the way through pioneering innovative solutions,” said Edwards. “At Cloudbreak, we are dedicated to solving some of healthcare’s biggest challenges through creating a humanized, friction-free care delivery process that allows patients to access clinical resources anywhere, at any time, on any device and in any language.”

Cloudbreak is a leader in telemedicine solutions. The Cloudbreak platform was designed to allow providers to connect, communicate and care for patients wherever they are located and in whatever language they speak via one single video platform.

“Every day we see the progress being made by Health Transformers around the world,” said Steven Krein, CEO & Co-founder, StartUp Health. “These entrepreneurs are choosing to focus on health innovation, not because it is easy -- but because it is essential.”

The StartUp Health Festival is an invite-only, two-day experience alongside the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. The Festival has become StartUp Health’s largest and most prestigious event of the year bringing together 2,000 of the most inspiring Health Transformers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors to focus on achieving Health Moonshots and solving the world’s biggest health challenges.

To speak with Jamey Edwards, please contact Ashley Ray at 310-824-9000, aray@olmsteadwilliams.com.

About Cloudbreak Health, LLC

From telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-ICU, telesitting and other specialties to integrated language services for Limited English Proficient and Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing patients, Cloudbreak’s innovative, secure platform removes both distance and language barriers to improve patient care, satisfaction and outcomes. Cloudbreak Health provides more than one million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month and links to the Cloudbreak Telehealth Marketplace of thousands of providers. Performing over 85,000 encounters per month at over 1,000 hospitals, the Cloudbreak platform simplifies how providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7. Learn more at www.cloudbreak.us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005108/en/