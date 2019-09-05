Log in
Telenav says no alteration to its GM contract

09/05/2019 | 09:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

(Reuters) - Telenav Inc said General Motors Co's partnership with Alphabet's Google to power its vehicles' navigation, and other infotainment functions starting 2021 does not alter its contract with the carmaker in any way.

Telenav, which provides navigation services to automaker like Ford Motor Co and GM, said on Thursday it does not expect GM's announcement earlier in the day to affect its internal operating forecasts for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

"Telenav has a strong and ongoing relationship with GM, with a contract effective through model year 2025," the company said.

Shares of the company, which got 18% of its revenue in fiscal 2019 from General Motors, had plunged as much as 48.4% following GM's announcement.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.53% 1212.19 Delayed Quote.16.00%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.52% 9.34 Delayed Quote.22.09%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.30% 38.73 Delayed Quote.14.32%
TELENAV INC -44.80% 5.7901 Delayed Quote.42.61%
