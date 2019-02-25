Telensa : Announces Smart City Sensor Devices for the Urban Data Project to be Powered by Qualcomm Technologies Chipsets

Telensa,
a leader in smart street lighting and smart city applications, today
announced that its streetlight-based Multi-Sensor Pods, a key element of
the Urban
Data Project, will be powered by the Qualcomm® SDM845 processor from
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The Qualcomm SDM845 processor supports
heterogeneous computing and on-device intelligence powered by the
Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine in a highly integrated
package, designed to allow the sensors to extract detailed real-time
insights from the raw data and eliminate much of the cost of moving data
to the cloud. In addition, the compact, power-efficient, cost-effective
Qualcomm SDM845 can help Telensa’s smart city systems reach the scale
required to digitise complete cities. Following intensive product
development during 2018, the first Urban Data Project deployment is
scheduled to take place in Cambridge in March.
The Urban
Data Project is a solution that creates a trust infrastructure for
urban data, one that enables cities to collect, protect and use their
data for the benefit of all citizens. Urban data is the mosaic of
street-by-street, minute-by-minute information that makes up a city’s
digital twin. It includes mapping how people use the city, the mix of
traffic on the roads, the hyper-local air quality and noise levels. This
data is incredibly valuable for designing better city infrastructure,
delivering more efficient city services, and making everything more
transparent to empower citizens. It is also potentially valuable to
industries such as retail, real estate and insurance.
The use of urban data has been limited by two barriers. The first is the
cost of single-purpose sensors and the related cost of moving raw video
data to the cloud. The second is one of trust – how can a city’s Chief
Data Officer apply best-practice privacy policies to data and provide
transparency to citizens on how that data is protected and used.
There are two key technology elements to the Urban Data Project:
-
Data is collected by Multi-Sensor Pods installed on streetlight
poles, with sensors including video and radar, and powered by the
Qualcomm SDM845 processor. The pods employ AI and machine learning to
extract detailed real-time insights from the raw data, eliminating
much of the cost of moving data to the cloud.
-
Data from the pods is combined with other city data in the City
Data Guardian. This is the trust platform, built on Microsoft
Azure, that enables cities to apply privacy policies, comply with data
regulations, and make data available to improve services and drive
future city revenues.
Will Franks, CEO of Telensa, said: "For more than a
decade, we've been working with cities around the globe to make millions
of streetlights smart and turn light poles into a platform
for sensors. Our focus has always been data, and finding a way for
cities to effectively take ownership of their urban data assets. Working
with Qualcomm Technologies for edge AI processing, we’re solving the
economic challenges of smart city applications by employing the power
and efficiency of the latest smartphone technology.”
Jeffery Torrance, vice president, business development, Qualcomm
Technologies, Inc., said: “Streetlight infrastructure is proving to
be a vital avenue for new smart city technologies such as urban data AI
and small cells for LTE and 5G. All require on-device computing that
combines robust performance with low running costs, and that is where
Qualcomm Technologies delivers. We’re delighted to be working with
Telensa in the Urban Data Project to enable cities to do more with their
data assets.”
About Telensa
Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around
the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services
for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world’s most deployed smart
streetlight solution, with a footprint of 1.7 million lights. Building
on the compelling business case for its smart streetlighting, the
company provides cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to
add multiple sensor applications. By leading the Urban Data Project,
Telensa is helping cities to build future-proof operations driven by
data intelligence, trust and transparency. Telensa is based in Cambridge
in the UK, with regional operations in the USA and Australia.
