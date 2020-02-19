Log in
Telensa : Awarded Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) Certification, Enabling Cities to Benefit Financially From Smart Street Lighting Energy Savings

02/19/2020 | 05:01pm EST

Telensa PLANet is the first smart street lighting solution to be certified for unmetered energy supplies in the National Electricity market (NEM) – the longest interconnected electricity grid in the world

Telensa, the world leading provider of connected street lighting and smart city data applications, has announced that its PLANet smart street lighting solution has been awarded AEMO certification. The certification enables cities using PLANet to benefit financially from the energy savings achieved through dimming, trimming and managing constant-light-output.

Telensa PLANet is the first smart street lighting solution to be certified for unmetered energy supplies in the National Electricity market (NEM) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Telensa PLANet is the first smart street lighting solution to be certified for unmetered energy supplies in the National Electricity market (NEM)

As opposed to the traditional flat day rate used for power supply, energy suppliers can now combine the AEMO certified power consumption values for Telensa components with the PLANet logs for how long each streetlight is running and at what power levels. This provides an accurate picture of actual energy consumption, enabling cities to benefit from their energy savings and to analyse the overall benefits of upgrading to smart LED lighting, such as the impact it has on reducing carbon emissions.

Jurisdiction

Submitted by

Unmetered device

Load as tested (W)

ALL

Telensa

kTelecells T2A1N-G3/B4, T2A1C-G3/B4, T2A1T-G1, T2A1P-G3/B4

0.7W

ALL

Telensa

Basestation BS-4

13.4W

Telensa PLANet is an end-to-end intelligent street lighting system, consisting of wireless nodes connecting individual lights, a dedicated wireless network, and a central management application. The system pays for itself in reduced energy and maintenance costs, improves quality of service through automatic fault reporting, and uses streetlight poles for supporting hubs for smart sensors. With more than 1.8 million lights connected globally, Telensa PLANet is the world’s most popular connected streetlight system.

Will Gibson, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Telensa said, “It’s been great to see cities across Australia like Darwin, Palmerston, Joondalup and Sunshine Coast adopting smart street lighting. Getting AEMO certification is an essential step forward in enabling these innovative cities to measure and really benefit from the energy and carbon savings the solution provides.”

About Telensa
Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world’s most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a footprint of 1.8 million lights. Urban IQ builds on the compelling business case for smart street lighting to provide cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to add multiple sensor applications. Telensa is based in Cambridge in the UK, with regional operations in Australia and the USA.

About AEMO
AEMO touches the lives of all Australian businesses and consumers as energy is fundamental to everything they do. Owned by government and industry participants, AEMO is responsible for operating Australia’s largest gas and electricity markets and power systems. Providing critical planning, forecasting, power systems information and security advice to ensure secure, efficient and reliable operations services to our stakeholders.


© Business Wire 2020
