Teleperformance Albania Recognized as the Best Place to Work in Albania for 2019

Teleperformance Albania was awarded the best place to work in Albania
for the second consecutive year for its exceptional employee offerings.
The annual international Best Places To Work program recognizes leading
employers around the world and provides employers the opportunity to
learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and
honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience, nurture and
develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and which
strive to continuously optimize employment practices.
Teleperformance in Albania, the worldwide leader in outsourced
omnichannel customer experience management, received outstanding scores
across several aspects of their workplace such as learning &
development, leadership, talent strategy, culture, On-boarding of new
employees resulting in its recognition as an employer of choice in
Albania.
“Teleperformance in Albania, and globally, is a people company
and puts significant resources into the professional development and
well-being of its employees; we’re very pleased to be recognized for
Best Place To Work Certification. The feedback provided by our employees
as part of the evaluation process is always encouraging and valuable as
we consider how to expand employee programs,” said Diego Pisa, CEO of
Teleperformance Albania.
“We are a company that believes in our people, inspires and motivates
them. To do so, we push to create a great work environment, high job
satisfaction and nurture their further development and growth. We want
our people to feel proud that they belong in our team!” said Odeta
Melo, HR director for Teleperformance Albania
"Our comprehensive research this year concluded that Teleperformance
Albania provides an outstanding employment environment, and offers a
wide range of creative initiatives aligned with the culture of their
company” said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Albania
ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM
The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading
workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa,
Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors
including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall
employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit
is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.
For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkineurope.com
