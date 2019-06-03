Teleperformance Albania Recognized as the Best Place to Work in Albania for 2019

Teleperformance Albania was awarded the best place to work in Albania for the second consecutive year for its exceptional employee offerings.

The annual international Best Places To Work program recognizes leading employers around the world and provides employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices.

Teleperformance in Albania, the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as learning & development, leadership, talent strategy, culture, On-boarding of new employees resulting in its recognition as an employer of choice in Albania.

“Teleperformance in Albania, and globally, is a people company and puts significant resources into the professional development and well-being of its employees; we’re very pleased to be recognized for Best Place To Work Certification. The feedback provided by our employees as part of the evaluation process is always encouraging and valuable as we consider how to expand employee programs,” said Diego Pisa, CEO of Teleperformance Albania.

“We are a company that believes in our people, inspires and motivates them. To do so, we push to create a great work environment, high job satisfaction and nurture their further development and growth. We want our people to feel proud that they belong in our team!” said Odeta Melo, HR director for Teleperformance Albania

"Our comprehensive research this year concluded that Teleperformance Albania provides an outstanding employment environment, and offers a wide range of creative initiatives aligned with the culture of their company” said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Albania

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkineurope.com

