Teleperformance: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 9, 2019

The shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) to be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 3 pm (Paris time) at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated March 6, 2019 (no. 28) and March 13, 2019 (no. 31). The conditions for participating and voting at this Meeting are described in said notice.

The documents and information related to this Meeting will be made available in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force. Documents and information provided for by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be made available on Teleperformance’s website (www.teleperformance.com section “Investor Relations/Shareholders/General Meetings”) no later than the twenty-first day preceding the Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

Registered shareholders can, from the date of convening to the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request from the Company to receive the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, including at their request, by way of an electronic mail. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the empowered intermediary;

All shareholders can consult the documents referred to in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company’s headquarters from the date of convening.

